Yvonne Nelson trends on Twitter amidst #OccupyJulorBi protest

Netizens have directed their anger at Ghanaian celebrities, particularly Yvonne Nelson, for failing to join the #OccupyJulorBi protest and keeping mute over the arrest of its participants.
The actress, known as one of the gallant advocates for a better Ghana, has been slammed for remaining silent over this agenda in recent times.
This development comes after a group of protestors, led by Oliver Barker-Vormawor, were arrested and detained at the police headquarters in Accra for staging a demonstration around the Jubilee House in spite of police restraint.
The situation which has been tagged as a breach of democracy, has witnessed reactions from large sections of netizens but only a handful of celebrities.
Ghanaian singer, Cina Soul, was said to be the only celebrity who has been physically present to lend a hand of support in the midst of the chaos.
This, however, has compelled netizens to query the absence of outspoken celebrities particularly Yvonne Nelson, who have staged a similar protest (Dumsor vigil), in the past.
Considering the fact that Yvonne Nelson’s protest witnessed the participation of tons of celebrities, netizens have questioned the lack of zeal from these individuals over such matters in recent times.
In the case of Yvonne Nelson, she has also been criticized for her seemingly ‘laid back attitude’ whenever such an agenda takes place in current times.
See the tweets below:
Yvonne Nelson then ein dumsor demo squad where them dey... Prince David Osei then DKB make demma head like chamber pot... never rated them though #OccupyJulorbiHouse pic.twitter.com/wgaCdy11BP— Moma Officel (@MomaOfficel) September 21, 2023
Yvonne Nelson led a demonstration against Mahama due to dumsor.— Etornam (@EfoEtornam) September 21, 2023
Today she is promoting her book about Abortion on the same day Akuffo Addo is arresting protesters.#OccupyJulorbiHouse
99% of Ghanaian celebrities are jokers ! When it’s time to use your voices for things that concern national issues, you’re mute. But when it’s time to talk and boast about yourselves, y’all have no issues using your platform to do so. Sad group of people.— EFIAODO (@Efiaodo1) September 21, 2023
It's funny how they all came together to support Yvonne Nelson when she led dumsor demo but now all of them can't even tweet anymore. https://t.co/tZSZR1meR7— Temon Dime (@AZ_Bassit) September 21, 2023
Among everything the media and celebrities really shock me waaa. Mahama’s time? Wey demonstration this people nor do? Yvonne Nelson do ein body Yaa Asantewaa Dey lead attack. Today make we buy your books. Ots3 po ni ole l3. #OccupyJulorbiHouse— D Wills (@Dwillsrepgh) September 21, 2023
Where’s Yvonne Nelson and her colleagues— Don Carlos Slim (@EfoDelali) September 21, 2023
Mahama was the easy target right?#OccupyJulorbiHouse
Where is Sam George? Where is Ato Forson? Where is Yvonne Nelson? Where is John Dumelo? Where is Sarkodie? Where is Sammy Gyamfi?? Where are all the “famous” Ghanaian actors and musicians?? Where are the politicians in opposition?? Where are the patriots?? #OccupyJulorbiHouse— Q! (@Queenllyy) September 21, 2023
Like ebi demonstration against Mahama and writing books about abortion, like Yvonne Nelson win award for that category.— Etornam (@EfoEtornam) September 20, 2023
Lets look back at protest that happened during Mahama times, then remove Npp curated protest. The only civil protest you can think of is Yvonne Nelson protest and even that *sideeye* now compare how many protest has occurred during Nana Addo tenure.— Adjo Tamakloe (@adjotamakloe) September 21, 2023
Yvonne Nelson sef she dey funny me. I don’t blame her sha. Na you people gas am.— Carats Controller✨ (@___raee__) September 21, 2023
Yvonne Nelson too is selling her book for one side. Herh these celebrities ????♂️????♂️????♂️— payne (@ChamPAYNE___) September 21, 2023
But under NDC when Yvonne Nelson announced her demonstration the media houses made noise about it the celebrities jumped on it and all the media houses. NDC learn from this— Tall Ivan ???? ???????????????? (@tall_ivan) September 21, 2023
EB/BB
