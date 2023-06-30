Yvonne Nelson under fire: Criticism and slut-shaming escalate over old video

Actress Yvonne Nelson

The resurfacing of an old video featuring Yvonne Nelson and Nigerian comedian Nasty Blaq during a boat cruise has once again stirred up controversy on social media.

In the video, Yvonne and Nasty Blaq can be seen dancing, chatting, and enjoying each other's company, hugging and laughing heartily.



The timing of the video's resurgence is noteworthy, considering Yvonne's recent claims about rapper Sarkodie.



Yvonne alleged that Sarkodie impregnated her in 2010 but pressured her into having an abortion due to his reluctance to take on the responsibilities of fatherhood.



As the video gained traction, it triggered a wave of criticism and slut-shaming directed towards Yvonne on social media.



Users seized this opportunity to attack her, questioning her integrity and using the video to undermine her claims.

In response to Yvonne's allegations, Sarkodie released a track titled 'Try Me' over the weekend.



In the song, he addressed Yvonne's accusations, asserting that the decision to undergo an abortion was entirely her own.



Sarkodie also accused Yvonne of manipulating the situation, exploiting the societal tendency to give more credence to women's voices.



Yvonne took to Twitter to express her discontent with Sarkodie's response, engaging in a series of rants aimed at addressing the lyrics that hurt her the most.



Amidst the ongoing controversy between Sarkodie and Yvonne, another musician, Iyanya, who was mentioned in Yvonne's memoir titled 'I am not Yvonne Nelson,' has teased a forthcoming reaction to the statements made about him in the book.

Yvonne accused Iyanya of being a womanizer who pursued other women while in a relationship with her.



In a recent tweet, Iyanya hinted that he would share his side of the story soon, despite the potential accusations of "kissing and telling" and slut-shaming that may arise.



His tweet indicated that he felt compelled to provide his perspective on the matter.



The public now eagerly awaits further developments in the Sarkodie-Yvonne-Iyanya scandal, hoping for a resolution that fosters understanding, healing, and a clearer picture of the events that transpired during their relationships.









