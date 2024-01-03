Zack Orji reportedly in a stable condition

Nollywood actor, Zack Orji

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has announced that Nollywood actor, Zack Orji, is recovering from his illness.

The actor was rushed to the National Hospital in Abuja on December 31, 2023, after he collapsed in his bathroom.



Abubakar Yakubu, the National Secretary of the AGN, told The Cable on Tuesday, December 2, 2024, that the actor's health is improving.



He said that the actor, who was unable to walk or talk when he was admitted, has started speaking.



The actor received some high-profile visitors on January 1, 2024, when the First Lady of Nigeria, Remi Tinubu, and the vice president's wife, Nana Shettima, came to see him at the hospital.



They were there to congratulate the first baby of the year, and decided to check on the actor as well.



A video that circulated on social media on Sunday showed the actor being taken to the hospital on a stretcher, looking weak and in pain.

The 63-year-old actor had been suffering from fatigue for weeks, which affected his speech and movement.



Yakubu said that the actor is undergoing some medical tests, and that the guild will update the public on his progress.



He asked for prayers and support for the actor.



Zack Orji is a veteran actor, director, producer, and filmmaker, who has featured in over 200 movies, such as Living in Bondage, Iva, Blood Sisters, and others.



He is also a preacher and a politician, who endorsed President Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, in the 2023 elections.



He was also a director of performing arts for the APC presidential campaign council in 2022.

He recently starred in Black Harvest, a historical drama, and Alerte, a thriller, alongside other Nollywood stars like Rita Edochie and Sani Danja.



