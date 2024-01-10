Zack Orji’s wife denies seeking financial assistance for ailing husband

Actor Zack Orji and wife

Nollywood actress, Ngozi Orji, wife of ailing actor, Zack Orji, has debunked report of seeking financial assistance from the public for her husband.

Ngozi allegedly appealed when the Minister of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, visited her husband at the hospital.



It was reported that Ngozi appreciated the minister for her benevolence and sought financial support from the public.



The report read, “We thank God that he is alive today. He had an emergency surgery late last night after we moved him out of the previous hospital, and that saved his life. We are happy that God has shown us mercy. We seek the support of kind Nigerians to pray for his quick recovery and assist us in any way they deem necessary, ”

However, in a chat with TheCable, Ngozi said she is unaware of such a report and never granted any interview begging the public for money to care for her ailing husband.



She said, “I have not seen that. Really? I have not even had time to check. Really? For where na? Who did I tell that one? I do not remember granting an interview to anybody. It is well. Please, I never said anything.”



Recall that Zack slumped on December 29 and was admitted to the intensive care unit of the National Hospital in Abuja, before he was transferred to a private hospital for surgery.