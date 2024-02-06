Zanetor Rawlings, IGP Dampare would become president of Ghana one day – Ajagurajah

George Akuffo Dampare (left) Zanetor Rawlings (middle) and Ajaguarajah (right)

The leader of the Ajagurajah Movement, Bishop Kwabena Asiamah has prophesied that some prominent personalities in Ghana would become president in future and Ghanaians should look out for them.

According to him, the Member of Parliament (MP)



for the Klottey Korle constituency, Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, the Inspector General of Police, Goerge Akuffo Dampare and Nana Kwame Bediako popularly known as Cheddar are persons who have been earmarked to become president of the nation.



He explained that Zanetor Rawlings’ father, the late President Jerry John Rawlings’ spirit is backing her daughter spiritually to lead the country someday hence, she has a very good chance of becoming president.



Speaking in a TikTok live video, Ajagurajah stated that IGP Dampare, Zanetor Rawlings and Cheddar would become presidents in future but may not be anytime soon as people may perceive.



“Someone Ghanaians should look out for is Zanetor Rawlings. As quiet as she is, her father’s [the late President Jerry John Rawlings] spirit is strongly behind her so people should watch out for her. IGP George Akuffo Dampare too would be president one day. Then Nana Kwame Bediako well known as Cheddar too will become one but not in 2024,” he said.

Ajagurajah has recently been speaking about personalities in the country who have the potential to become president of the nation but fails to specify the particular time frame each one of them is supposed to rule as leader of the nation.



SB/BB