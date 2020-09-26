Zanetor Rawlings dances to Sarkodie's ‘Oofeetso’

Sat, 26 Sep 2020 Source: Peace FM
Member of Parliament (MP) for Klottey-Korley Constituency, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, has shown how good she will perform in a dance battle.
The young legislator, to the shock of many, exhibited her dance prowess as she jammed to Sarkodie’s ‘Oofeetso’ song.
During a fun moment at a rally of the NDC, she stood among the jubilant crowd rocking the party’s colours to display her dance moves.
Watch her below:
View this post on Instagram
Dr. Zanetor Rawlings jamming to Sarkodie's Oofeetso at NDC rally
Source: Peace FM
