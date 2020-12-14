Zapp Mallet reveals why Wutah, Praye, Akyeame and others broke up

Zapp Mallet, Music Producer and Songwriter

Veteran Ghanaian music producer and songwriter, Emmanuel Mallet popularly known as Zapp Mallet has revealed reasons behind the sudden split in some famous Ghanaian music groups.

Speaking on Kumasi based Pure FM, Zapp Mallet explained that the main reason for groups like Praye, Wutah among others breaking up is the factor of “lopsided” where one may think he is better than the other(s).



“Sometimes it happens there may be a lopsided factor within the group. Usually one member of the group has more talent than the other, so the input and the creative input are not the same”. Therefore, it’s mostly the matter of creative input or direction differences: while one may want the group to play reggae music, the other may prefer highlife or everything”. Zapp Mallet told Hammer Nti on the Show Hammer Time monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



According to him, when issues like these become part of the group, there is a high tendency of conflict and unhappiness among members.

Zapp Mallet, however, dismissed the claim that suggests monetary issues causes groups to disband saying “usually it’s not the matter of money, if you look at the groups that have broken up in Ghana like Praye, Akyeame, 4×4, Wutah, what I have heard is not the issue of money. It’s always a lot of creative differences so they have to part ways and all that”. He explained



Some list of famous Ghanaian music groups that have collapsed includes VIP formed in 1997 and disbanded in 2013, 4×4, formed in 2000 and disbanded in 2016, Praye, TH4 Kwages, Ruff and Smooth, Akyeame and Wutah.