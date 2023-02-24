Zapp Mallet supports Michael Blackson’s claim that Ghana has only four artistes

Zapp Mallet agrees with Michael Blackson on controversial claim

Legendary Ghanaian sound engineer, Zapp Mallet, has come to the defence of Michael Blackson after the latter sparked controversy by stating that Ghana has only four music superstars, as compared to Nigeria.

In a recent interview on the popular American podcast "Drink Champs," Blackson mentioned Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Black Sheriff, and Shatta Wale as the only superstars in Ghana.



According to a Ghanaweekend.com report, Zapp Mallet has agreed with Blackson's assertion, stating that many talented artists in Ghana are being sidelined by the media, however, only a few are getting the attention.



“Let’s blame the media… The media has made these artists look like they’re the only good artists we have in Ghana — which is very bad,” he said.



The veteran sound engineer blamed the media for hyping only the four artistes mentioned above and making them appear as if they are the only good artists in Ghana.



He added that many musicians deserve the same level of hype or even more than the four superstars mentioned by Blackson.



“I can’t mention names, but there are a lot of musicians who also deserve or even deserve the hype than Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, and Black Sheriff are relishing,” he added.

According to Zapp Mallet, the media needs to do a better job promoting other talented musicians in the country, which supports Jupiter, who revealed in an interview with GhanaWeb’s Talkertainement show with Doreen Abanema Abayaa that he has been headlining top shows, yet the media ignores his achievement.







ADA/BB