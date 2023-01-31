Zionfelix names colleagues who published his controversies

Zionfelix is a popular Ghanaian blogger

Ghanaian blogger, Zionfelix, has stated that when news of his controversies broke, some of his colleagues facilitated its circulation.

Zionfelix said that although he wouldn’t have done the same if the tables were turned, he understands that they are simply doing their job.



The popular blogger made these comments during a discussion on DayBreakHitz, where he also asserted that he gave others the go-ahead to share the news after they called to confirm.



Zion maintained that their actions did not in any way affect his relationship with them, adding that they still hang out often.



"They posted it. Sammy Kay, GHHyper, Ronnieiseverywhere, Nkonkonsa, they all posted it, and I understand because they are doing their work. I'm not sure if theirs come out, I'll post It. When my issue broke, Sheldon even called me to find out if he could post. I gave him the go ahead and he did," he said.



Asked whether he feels betrayed by their actions, he said;

"I never felt betrayed. They are doing their work, and I understand. I wouldn’t have done same If it were me and I don’t know what's in their editorial policy," he added.



Zion, however, established that as part of his means to filter and control negativity online, he follows only a few people who impact him positively.



"I follow just a few people, so I mostly don’t see the negativity online. McBrown won’t pick up her phone and say things about me. I am a blogger, but I only follow a few bloggers. I can’t even mention ten bloggers in Ghana," he established.







