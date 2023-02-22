Zola Music and Cultural Group to embark on a world tour

The Zola music and Cultural group world tour

Northern Ghana’s biggest music group, Zola Music is set to embark on a much-anticipated cultural exchange tour.

The main objective of this world tour is to showcase the rich cultural heritage of Northern Ghana through music and dance, and also to raise funds to educate the needy, less privileged and marginalized groups like the youth on the essence of Peace and Unity in Northern Ghana and across the Globe.



The celebrated Zola Music & Cultural Group is expected to tour three (3) major continents namely America, Africa and Europe with the much anticipated “NORTHERN GHANA-CULTURAL FESTIVAL (NORGHAFEST)”.



Zola Music was formed in June 2003 as a result of protracted chieftaincy conflicts in the North of Ghana with the sole aim of promoting unity and peace through music and showcasing of Northern Ghana’s rich cultural heritage to the world.



Aside from raising funds to support the needy, the less privileged and marginalized groups in Northern Ghana, the music group has also contributed immensely in unifying the youth and promoting great music talents like Tuba Clan, Macassio, Fad Lan, Walugu lana, WizChild, Black Rasta, Serifatu Gunu, Sheff Baby and many more award winning influencers like Adugali, Dj Sensational, Abu Sadiq, Kawastone among others.



Since the group’s formation, Zola Music has successfully executed many projects to educate people, most especially the youth, on the need for peace and non-violence across northern Ghana and beyond.

In the quest to advocate for peace and unity in Dagbon, Since 2014, Zola Music has continuously staged series of peace and unity concerts across the Northern regions of Ghana, notable amongst them is the “All Northern Musicians for Peace Concert” in-collaboration with the Northern regional office of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) during the 2012 General elections.



The Group also headlined the SOUND KLASH 4 PEACE Concert in Tamale during the 2016 General Elections. In 2018, Zola Music expanded to Zola Music & Cultural Group and partnered with 69 entertainment to organize the Glory Album and Smock Show in 2018 at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium to promote northern smocks to the global market.



The most recent of Zola Music & Cultural Group event is the 20th Anniversary and Unity Concert which was headlined by Tuba Zaks and all Zola Music and Cultural Group performers including Macassio, FadLan, WizChild, Kawastone, Sheff Baby, Big Malik, WaluguLana, Taptax, Dj Sensational, Kawastone, Adugali and Abu Sadiq among others. The group used music as a catalyst for social change to educate the youth on the need for non-violence.



As part of the 20th anniversary celebration, the group also collaborated with the Celebrities Charity Development Foundation (CeChaDev Foundation) to feed and entertain over 400 inmates of the Tamale Central Prisons in the Northern regional capital of Ghana as part of its social corporate responsibilities of giving back to society, the less privileged and marginalized groups in 2022.



Over the last two decades, Zola Music A-List acts Tuba Zaks and Macassio have musically collaborated with most of African’s celebrated Ghanaian A- List artistes including the Multiple Grammy Award Nominee Rocky Dawuni, BET Award winners Sarkodie and Stonebwoy, multiple VGMA award winning artistes like Shatta Wale, Samini, R2Bees, Edem, VVIP, and many more.

In-Collaboration with Boogie Down Nima (BDN) in the United States of America and other partners across Africa and Europe, Zola Music and Cultural Group is set to embark on a Northern Ghana-Cultural Festival (NorGhaFest) across the across three continents namely USA, Africa and Europe.



NorGhaFest is expected to be the biggest major project of the group in 2023 which seeks to use arts and entertainment to impact social change in the promotion of peace and unity for development.



30% of proceeds generated from the world tour will be donated to the Dagbon Development Fund to aid in their peace development education and other charity and development-oriented organizations like the Celebrities Charity Development Foundation working with celebrities and other relevant institutions to impact positively in the socio-economic development of the needy, the less privileged and marginalized groups across Northern Ghana and beyond.