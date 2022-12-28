Zongo fans come out to support Addi Self at his debut concert in Maamobi

Addi Self at his debut headline concert in Maamobi

Reggae Dancehall artiste Addi Self brought the party to Maamobi with his debut headline concert dubbed Zongo To BBC Peace & Love Street Concert which saw hundreds of fans come out to join the fun.

Addi Self defied all odds including venue restrictions by the police to stage Maamobi’s first concert which was graced by artistes like Larruso, D-Sherif, Bastero, Romantik Vibes, Dcity, Rysto Weeny, Jo Quaye, Kojo Kombolo, Multi Rolls, Madras, Tozik Ranks, Sanaa, Shiny Bwoy, and Nzee Trap Star.



Others were Young Stunner, Larry Prince, Yaw Berk, Street Wise, Don Cash, Bakki Larry, Iwan Suhyini, Gariba, Natty Lee, Ras Kuuku, Sky Boy, King Jerry, X Zone, Joint 77, Genna Star and Sasco.



They performed from late Monday night to Tuesday morning with the fans cheering to their favourite songs. Addi Self took the opportunity to preach peace and love in the Zongo and encouraged the youth to focus on hard work and be united.



Before the concert, Addi Self organised a clean-up exercise at the Maamobi Market on Christmas morning in collaboration with Borla Plast which saw 96 participants including students of the Zurack Islamic School in Maamobi joining them to clean for 3 hours.



Some artistes including Larry Prince and Digital Sasco GH joined Addi Self in the exercise which rid the community of 46kg of plastic waste.



The Zongo To BBC Peace & Love Street Concert was supported by the founder and CEO of Afro-Arab Group of Companies, Alhaji Salamu Amadu and 4Syte TV among others.

Some guest DJs at the concert include DJ Ras Nico, DJ Ganj, DJ Massive, DJ Gashie, DJ Kwabz and DJ Manni.



Watch videos of the Zongo To BBC Peace & Love Street Concert below.











