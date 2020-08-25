Entertainment

Zylofon Music is the only record label in Ghana, the rest are fake – Tiisha brags

New Zylofon Music signee, Tisha Bentil, known by the stage name Tiisha, has made a bold statement about the record label she is signed unto.

According to the '6:30' singer, Zylofon Music is the only record label in Ghana.



She went on to claim that any other organization parading itself as a record label was fake.



The latest Zylofon Media addition took to her Twitter handle to make a statement claiming that it was only in Ghana that people would claim to be the best record label in Ghana yet do not even have an office.



She quizzed what kind of a queen would claim to be a queen without having a palace.

Her post read: “It’s only In Ghana people will say they are “the best record label in Ghana” mood yet they don’t even have an office! A queen without a palace is that one too a queen?! By far, Zylofonmusic is the ONLY record label in Ghana, any other issa FAKE!!!”



Tiisha is the latest name to join the Zylofon Media conglomerate after she was unveiled at an elaborate ceremony which had Nana Appiah Mensah and Stonebwoy, among other stars in attendance.



