Zynnell Zuh cheers up Black Queens; calls for support against Zambia

Ghanaian actress, Zynnell Lydia Zuh

Renowned Ghanaian actress and movie producer, Zynnell Lydia Zuh, has called on Ghanaians to rally support for the senior national women's soccer team, the Black Queens, in their match against Zambia today, February 23, 2024, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The actress took to her social media handle to show love to the women's soccer team in the early hours of the match day.



Zynnell, who is very much ecstatic about the forthcoming game, wrote on Instagram, “Get ready to rally behind the Black Queens! Let's show our support and cheer them on to victory! #SupportOur Team #GameDay."



The Black Queens of Ghana are on the verge of securing their first-ever qualification to the Olympic Games after six attempts.

See Zynnell's post below:




