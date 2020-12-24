Zynnell Zuh to feed the street children on Christmas day

Actress, Zynnell Zuh

Source: Kofi Duah, Contributor

Actress, Zynnell Zuh will hit the streets of Madina, Nima, Korle Gono and other places on Christmas Day to feed people living on the street under her Zynnell Zuh Foundation.

She will be serving food, drinks, nose masks and other items to the society.



On August 24 this year, the Zynnell Zuh Foundation embarked on its maiden food outreach campaign dubbed “Project 30,000.”



The main objective of this campaign is to feed 30,000 street children in Ghana. It kicked off in the afternoon at Nima in Accra, Kawukudi to be precise where the founder accompanied by volunteers, distributed one hundred (100) packs of hot meals, soft drinks and drinking water to street kids in that enclave.

In May 2009, a head count of street children was done. It is estimated that about 62,492 Ghanaian children are on the streets of Accra struggling to feed themselves daily.



Speaking in an interview Zynnell she said this is her little small way of contributing to the society and putting smiles in the faces of the less privileged.



She said she will be supported by her other colleague actors and musicians.

Source: Kofi Duah, Contributor