emPawa Artistes clinch 2020 AFRIMMA nominations

The 2020 AFRIMMA Awards have nominated four emPawa artists in different categories.

They are;



Mr Eazi – “Crossing Boundaries with Music Award”



J.Derobie – “Best Newcomer”



DJ Neptune, Joeboy & Mr Eazi – Best Collaboration “Nobody”

DJ Neptune – “Best DJ Africa”



AFRIMMA 2020 is one of the best experience with a full weekend of activities lined up including welcome party, fashion show, meet and greet sessions, red carpet, award ceremony, music festival, after party and lots more.



AFRICAN MUZIK MAGAZINE AWARDS (AFRIMMA) is the sole award ceremony in the Diaspora that caters to all musical genres including but not limited to: Afrobeats, Assiko, Bongo, Decale, Funana, Genge, Highlife, Hiplife, Kwaito, Lingala and Soukous.



African music is currently gaining global recognition at a rapid pace following this trend, AFRIMMA will create a platform that promotes the diversity of African music by bringing influential artists from different African countries for a night of celebration.