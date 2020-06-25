Music

iPappi announces debut EP ‘Focus’

Ghanaian music producer iPappi has announced the release of his debut 5-track EP dubbed Focus.

The super talented producer, who recently inked a publishing deal with Sony Music UK through London-based music production company Palm Wine Music Ltd, also revealed that artistes across Africa such as Emtee (South Africa), Nutty O (Zimbabwe), Rowlene (South Africa), KLY (South Africa) were featured on the EP.



On the Ghanaian front, Stonebwoy, Kelvyn Boy, Bosom P-Yung and Ko-Jo Cue, among others also represent.



He tweeted: “I have mad features on my EP. I ain’t gonna lie. My EP will feature artistes from all over Africa. In Ghana, I’ll have Kelvyn Boy, Stonebwoy, Bosom P-Yung, Ko-Jo Cue, among others. Fans should expect BANGERS! Simple”.

iPappi is the fine brain behind the production of hits such as Stonebwoy’s ‘Ololo’ featuring Nigerian Afro-Pop singer Teni; Ko-Jo Cue and Shaker’s ‘Up & Awake’, which features Ground Up Chale’s Hip-Hop artiste Kwesi Arthur and Stonebwoy’s ‘Bow Down’ featuring South Africa’s Nasty C, off his latest ‘Anloga Junction’ album.



The Kumasi-based international producer is fast-becoming one of the most-sought-after geniuses with the Midas’ touch.

