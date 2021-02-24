A masquerader holds himself out as NDP founder

Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, Founder and Leader of the National Democratic Party (NDP)

Hallucinating and ignorant Owusu Cobbiah Richard pops up like the Phoenix to present himself as a founding father of the NDP.

Unlike all other signed district founders, Owusu Cobbiah is holding himself in the capacity of NDP constitution Art 4.1 Founding Fathers, namely Her Excellency Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings and her late spouse Former President Rawlings, in a height of hallucination.



In the process Owusu Cobbiah is exposed as a masquerader, mercenary and hireling of the NDC steeped deep in the characteristic modus operandi of his paymasters.



So characteristically, Owusu Cobbiah Richard is soaked in indolence and irresponsibility believing he can drag the NDP into his diabolical demonstration in clear violation of public order and law.



Could it be that Owusu Cobbiah demonstrates mental retardation to hold himself as a founder of the NDP and so can carry the whole party in one swoop decision into an evil demonstration without recourse to NEC or Conference?

His justification is simply 'I signed the EC registration documents as a Founder and your checks at EC will prove me right.'



Owusu Cobbiah definitely arouses empathy as hallucinating much more seriously than his ignorance and as a tool in the hands of the NDP avowed detractors, the NDC.



Let us wish Owusu Cobbiah Richard a speedy recovery from his pernicious hallucination.