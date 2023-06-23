A piece of advise to the aspirants insulting the good legacy of Sompahene Johnson Kwaku Adu

The MP for Ahafo Ano South West Constituency, Johnson Kwaku Adu

How can you hate this man and succeed him as the next Member of Parliament for Ahafo Ano South West Constituency? A very nice, and humble man originating from Domeabra in the said Constituency. A typical grassroots man who has been with the delegates for more than 19 years of Danquah Dombo tradition of NPP .

Again how can you hate this humble man and succeed as the next parliamentary candidate? A young and humble politician who started as an assembly man and later became the presiding member of then Ahafo Ano South District Assembly.



He was a tutor and later became the Circuit Supervisor of GES and also the former NADMO District Director in Ahafo Ano South, now Ahafo Ano South West District. He has really paid his dues and has passed through the rank and file of NPP Ahafo Ano South West Of which he later became the constituency secretary.



He became the first parliamentary candidate for Ahafo Ano South west Constituency. He won the elections and became the Member of Parliament for now Ahafo Ano South West Constituency. He later went unopposed in the primaries after his phenomenal performance and achievements of being the member of parliament for the first four years.



He was once again duly elected as the member of parliament for Ahafo Ano South west in the year 2016. Indeed, Sompahene Johnson Kwaku Adu has done well and needs to be applauded. He again won the parliamentary elections in the 2020 general elections. In all, he has won all the three consecutive general elections for NPP in Ahafo Ano South West, that is, 2012, 2016, and, 2020 .



What happened now? Some of the aspirants has started insulting, disrespecting, and disgracing this humble man all because they want to succeed him, a man who has been with the delegates over 18 years and the current sitting member of parliament, so doesn't he have over 230 loyalists from all the polling stations out of 518 delegates if I get the facts right?



Has this man never helped any delegates before in terms of employments?

Not to talk of scholarships for their relatives and assisting people financially?



This is the time we should never and ever disgrace, and insult this humble man because its through his hard work that we are going out to campaign in 2024 for who ever comes as the next parliamentary candidate for the NPP in Ahafo Ano South West Constituency.



Let me ask the aspirants doing this nasty things to the humble Sompahene Johnson Kwaku Adu that, have they calculated the sum of money that has been squandered?.



Do they know the kind of stress one passes through?



Yours is just parliamentary primaries but not general elections. The humble Johnson Kwaku Adu has passed all these mess almost 12 years as a member of parliament. Living Legend, Godfather may God continue to bless you for your service .



A word to the wise is Always enough.