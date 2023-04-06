0
A word of advice to NDC grassroots before the upcoming NDC primaries

Writer 210001 The writer

Thu, 6 Apr 2023 Source: Jerry Kwaku Asiedu

Dear NDC Grassroots,

As we approach the upcoming NDC primaries, I urge you to support candidates of your choice in both presidential and parliamentary elections. It is important that we base our decisions on the values and ideas that align with ours, rather than taking money to tarnish the image of other hardworking candidates.

We must also avoid voting for the wrong candidates due to pressure from others or for selfish reasons. Our vote is our voice, and it should be used to promote positive change and progress within the party.

Furthermore, let us maintain positive relationships with all candidates, regardless of whether or not we support them. We must avoid destroying relationships due to someone else's selfish or parochial interests.

Remember that our actions have consequences, both in the short and long term. By supporting candidates based on their values and ideas, we will help promote positive change and progress within the party, and ultimately, the country as a whole.

Let us all work together towards a better future for our party and our nation.

Columnist: Jerry Kwaku Asiedu
