Achimota PTA justifies selective application of school rules on Caucasians

The low self-esteem, self-hating and self disrespecting colonial and neocolonial public school in Ghana called Achimota that will not bend its so-called rules to admit Black/Afrikan Rastafarians students because they wear their hair in dreadlocks can in fact bend its rules for caucasian students.

For all, I know any student from anywhere going to any school anywhere in short term or long term must adhere to the rules and regulations of the school or institution.



Now when I tell you that after over 40 years in the deep field of PanAfrikanism I have stopped blaming whites and Caucasians for any wrongdoing against Black/Afrikans would you understand me??? Because of the horror of my late realization in 2018, in fact, we Black/Afrikans are our own worse enemy.



One of our biggest problem and challenge is the so-called educated elite Black/Afrikans in our midst the ones who are referred to as miseducated negropeans they produce nothing and create nothing of value just working for the caucasian and yet they have this arrogance, sense of privilege and entitlement and are very nostalgic of and obsessed with maintaining colonial and neocolonial outdated laws, rules and regulations.

