African-American rapper Meek Mill abused President Akufo-Addo’s kindness

Meek Mill and his team met with Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House during his visit to Ghana

Many Ghanaians are upset with the country's president, as a result of the publication of a music video clip that was recorded at the former Flagstaff House by Robert Rihmeek Williams, better known as Meek Mill on stage, while the musician was in Ghana to participate in the musical program Afro Nation Ghana festival. I find it extremely important to write an article about this issue because we must reason together and determine the origin of the problem.

Who is Meek Mill? Like many African-Americans, the 35-year-old rapper from Philadelphia, known for his debut album "Dreams and Nightmares" and a former lover of Nicki Minaj, was very interested in traveling to Ghana. It's amazing to see a successful black-American musician have such a strong desire to travel to Ghana because, as far as I'm aware, many African-Americans even detest the term "African," let alone travel to the Black Continent.



The American musician and his entourage visited Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the former Flagstaff House while they were in Ghana for the performance. They took some pictures at the president's office. One of them placed his hand on the president's shoulder, which many Ghanaians don't think is proper since they believe the president has shown himself to be too unworthy of the highest office and shouldn't have allowed that.



Why so many people are unhappy about that is beyond me. Although it is uncommon for any African or African American to place their hand on the shoulder of an American president, this doesn’t make Akufo-Addo a cheap president. It was a simple gesture of warmth, kindness, and welcome from the president. Considering the trauma of being brought to America through slavery that is the only way an African president can make these African-Americans feel at home.



We are quite adept at criticism, but many individuals prefer to act without first analyzing issues. Trust me, critics might still have been outraged if the president had removed the man's hand from his shoulder.

The second issue that has many Ghanaians incensed is the video clip he shot in the former Flagstaff House, which is the President's office and is thought to be the area with the highest level of security in Ghana. Here, we must pose the following queries: Was that video clip approved by the president? Who spoke with Meek Mill on the president's behalf? Did Meek Mill discuss the making of the video with Akufo-Addo or Eugene Arhin, the president's director of communications?



Who gave the go-ahead for the video to be shot? And did Meek Mill talk about the subject of the music before approval? I feel that Meek Mill simply abused the president's kindness and trust. The video caught the president off guard because, in my opinion, he was unaware that it would be shot in great detail throughout the majority of the president's office. I'll explain why I think it surprised the president.



Every musician wants to make money, therefore they search for unique ways to stand out and become famous. Meek Mill took advantage of the opportunity when it presented itself by covering the president's entire office. It's possible that he didn't inform the president or his communication director about his plans. I believe that is where the president's generosity was abused.



What's more, I don't even believe the president or his director of communication was present while the video was being recorded, which is how Meek Mill had the chance to do what he did. Certain kindness may get someone into difficulty, as it has with the president. If he is probed, Eugene Arhin will undoubtedly acknowledge that the footage caught them off guard. Sadly, the damage has been done.