Afriyie Akoto is the emblem of unity the NPP crucially desires at this period to break the 8

NPP flagbearer hopeful, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto

In this pivotal moment, as we approach the NPP presidential primaries on November 4, It is worthwhile to know the compelling reasons why Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto stands as the paramount choice among the aspirants.

Dr. Akoto is not just a candidate; he is the embodiment of unity and progress for our cherished party and our beloved nation, Ghana.



Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto's unwavering commitment to unity within our party is exemplified by his ability to bring together individuals with diverse perspectives and forge a common path forward. He understands that a cohesive party is fundamental to achieving our shared objectives for the betterment of Ghana.



What truly sets Dr. Akoto apart is his vision for a prosperous and thriving Ghana. His policies and plans are rooted in the belief that every Ghanaian deserves an improved quality of life. He envisions a nation where opportunities are boundless and prosperity is accessible to all.



It is not merely an election; it is a chance to elevate Ghana to new heights. With Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto at the helm, Ghana will not only excel but will also serve as a beacon of progress for the entire African continent.

Our esteemed delegates are therefore implored to recognize the exceptional leadership potential of Dr. Akoto. In casting your vote on November 4, you are not only supporting a candidate but endorsing a vision of unity, progress, and a brighter future for Ghana.



Let us unite behind Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto's candidacy, and together, we can make Ghana greater than ever before.



Vote for Dr. Akoto on November 4, and let us embark on this transformative journey toward a more prosperous, united, and flourishing nation.



