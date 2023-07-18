Presidential Special Initiatives brain child of Alan Kyerematen - Spokesperson

NPP flagbearer hopeful, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen

The Presidential Special Initiatives (PSI) introduced in the erstwhile Kufour government is the brain child of Alan Kyerematen, Mr Richard Nyamah, Deputy Spokesperson of NPP Flagbearer Hopeful Alan Kyerematen, has said.

He said the PSI was a blueprint envisioned and implemented by Mr Kyerematen in the Kufour government and not Kwamina Bartels as some persons were ignorantly and deliberately purporting.



Mr. Nyamah said this during an interview on Metro TV in reaction to a false claim made by one Mr Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe that the PSI initiative was not implemented by Alan, because the latter was in the United States as an Ambassador in President Kufour’s first term.



Mr Nyamah stressed that Alan Kyerematen envisioned and presented the PSI initiative to President Kufour in 2000, after which a cabinet inter-ministerial committee was constituted and chaired by President Kufour on the initiatives.



Mr Nyamah indicated that, though, Hon Kyerematen was in the United States of America as an Ambassador from 2001 to 2003, during the first term of President Kufour, it was his brain child that was deliberated upon by the team constituted by the former President, of which he (Alan) was the coordinator, to look into the initiatives.



No wonder upon his return to the country in 2003,the PSIs were added to his new portfolio as Minister of Trade and Industry to spearhead and implement the initiatives to boost Ghana’s local economy and industrialization drive.

The Presidential Special Initiatives, he explained, were anchored on four major projects, namely cassava for industrial starch, salt, oil palm and garments.



Mr Nyamah said the PSI had the prospect of raising not less than $50billion in revenue for the country if it had been sustained by the NDC government when they took over power in 2009.



He said the initiatives had key deliverables and tangibles introduced by Hon Kyerematen to build a robust local economy.



He added that this goes to show the innovative and competent nature of Alan Kyerematen which shows him as a leader with great vision and plans.



“Even as Trade and Industry Minister in current government, the records are there to show with the success of the One District One Factory spearheaded by Alan Kyerematen, which is supporting private sector growth and providing employment,” he said.