John Kumah runs away from 'incompetent NPP government' gaffe?

John Kumah, Deputy Minister of Finance and MP for Ejisu

Member of Parliament for Ejisu in the Ashanti Region, John Kumah, trended on pro-opposition social media spaces after a video captured him touting the candidacy of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia during which incident he committed a gaffe.

Whiles addressing delegates in Twi, he is heard saying: "You and I must do everything to have Dr. Bawumia as the next leader. This is the catch, listen. 2024 election is not a walkover. Ghanaians have seen the difference between the competent NPP government and the incompetent NPP government."



The reference to "incompetent NPP government" which appeared to be a gaffe triggered mockery by opposition activists and top officials of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



An NDC lawmaker, posted the video on Twitter with the caption; "God will make them speak the truth anytime they try to lie! Listen to the Deputy Minister for Finance speak the truth!"



In a rebuttal to the 23 seconds video, Kumah, who doubles as deputy finance minister posted an 8 second video of what he said were his real words.



He is heard speaking in English: "NPP administration and the incompetent NDC administration."

The caption of his post of July 17, 2023 read: "Exactly what I said the competent NPP administration and the incompetent NDC administration. Their propaganda machinery at work again, cleverly editing a video to make it sound opposite."



Kumah is among scores of NPP MPs who have thrown their weight behind Bawumia's candidacy for the NPP flagbearership race. The Vice President only days ago completed his tour of the Ashanti Region which is the vote bank of the party.



Bawumia will contest for the flagbearership slot along with nine other contenders including former trade minister Alan Kyerematen and Assin Central MP Ken Agyapong, who are seen as his main challengers.



The NPP will slash the 10 candidates, who passed the vetting stage, down to five in a preliminary vote before the main contest is held in November 2023 to elect a successor to president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.



Watch the two videos below:

God will make them speak the truth anytime they try to lie! Listen to the Deputy Minister for Finance speak the truth! pic.twitter.com/zcFSxlpRWI — Dr. Clement Abas Apaak (@DrApaak) July 16, 2023

SARA





You can also watch the first episode of Legal Agenda on GhanaWeb TV:











Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb



