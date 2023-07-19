Assin North by-election, the litmus test

National Democratic Congress (NDC)

Few hours before the 2016 election results were declared many of our comrades had the hint that we lost the elections. As to what might have been the cause, we couldn't tell. Many of them got sick immediately but as the saying goes, time heals wounds.

We had to gather the pieces and went into the 2004 elections with a different strategy. Thanks to Prof. Kwesi Botwe's fact finding committee. We were not only robbed but shot ourselves on the foot in some few instances by underrating the NPP thinking the masses were for us.



Fast forward; immediately the Assin-North seat was declared vacant, many were doubtful if we could make it again, taking Ayawaso North and Kumawu as test cases.



According to a political analyst, the research team was dispatched to Assin-North to find out if we could make it. The result proved we couldn't make it however, speaking on Citi TV, Gary Nimako, the head of elections and research of the NPP clearly and boldly said they were in Assin-North and speaking to 10 people, 8 out of 10 would vote for the NPP. As to whether this was based on facts, we are yet to ascertain.



In less than a week after, Chairman General Mosquito, during an interview made it clear that James Gyakye Quayson would win by 60%. Low and behold it came to pass. How did this happen?



The few strategies



Unity



The NPP always see the NDC to be disunited as to what makes them believe so is what one can't decipher. Apparently, the post elections episode (Pablo-Armani-Sammy Gyamfi) might have made them validate that accession which is very laughable. Monitoring social media, the chemistry between these young, energetic and strategic comrades was second to none. They were on the grounds from day one, and worked together till victory came our way.

Speaking to some comrades, during the campaign, the timely sharing of ideas and information made them worked with all their might.



No blame game



The NPP as we know has the upper hand in terms of logistics so quickly all hotels and guest houses were booked ahead of their coming to Assin-North. This is not to say the NDC didn't have a foresight to do so but as business will do, these hoteliers will surely give their facilities to the highest bidders.



Instead of the NDC to complain, this rather helped to save money by sharing rooms with the indigenes in the hamlets, cottages and villages. Comrades slept, went to the fields, markets, did house chores and other daily activities together with these people.



With these, they had the firm and strong believe to see them as their own. When the NPP was engaging in bussing of people from the nearby constituencies to attend rallies, the NDC rather focused on the organic constituents ,and preached the gospel according to James Gyakye Quayson to them. The believed it and took it.



Comradeship



Many comrades were in Assin-North on their own volition. Many comrades might have not met James Gyakye Quayson but comrades risked their jobs and time to pitch camp at Assin-North. Comrades sent their donations via the Momo line which was announced. This is what is referred to as comradeship. 'One For All, All For One'. No wonder during one of the community engagements, James Gyakye Quayson shed tears because he was overwhelmed seeing the the love and comradeship exhibited not only by the National and regional executives but even constituency and branch executives allover the country. People he didn't know from Adam risked all just to make him succeed.

The JJ Rawlings factor



Many people still believe the founder was dead and gone therefore he had gone with everything. Hey,hold it. His spirit still leads us. His words of admonition still keeps us on. During one of his speeches at Cape Coast, he made it clear to us, never to imitate the NPP because they are cunning and will never change.



They are like Ananse. This came to play when Nana Addo, and the Attorney General kept tormenting Quayson just to snatch the seat but the spirit keeps pushing us. It was not surprising that they couldn't organise a befitting funeral for a hero like that but blamed it on Covid. Thank God come November, we in the NDC will all be in Keta to attend the properly organised funeral for our fallen hero.



The invisible brains



Many of our comrades who were on social media posting pictures and videos. This though was not bad but they were those who never took a phone or camcorder to record any of those. They worked to perfection. The list is tall which includes people like Comrade Kobby Barlon, Comrade Akamba, Comrade Elikem Kotoko, Comrade Beatrice Annan, Comrade Malick Basintale among others. These are the people I will call the invisible strategists or brains. Their day-to-day engagements was solid.



Collation of results



After the 2020 elections, the NDC has been labeled as a party which cannot collate results. This can't be true. We demonstrated and showed how to collate results. Monitoring many platforms, the results started trickling in few minutes after 5:00 pm when polls had closed. As at 5:15, about 80% of the results were collated and based on the trend, many started to smile.

As at 5:35,we had collected all a bit over 90 results from the polling stations even before the EC collated theirs. As to how we did it, the director of elections, director of IT, the General Secretary and the rest of the team can give details. Though many will say Assin-North is just a microcosm in a macrocosm, I beg to differ because when we put all hands on deck by involving all aspirants who lost the constituency regional and national elections and all those who matters, victory will never elude us.



Solidarity<.b>



The Minority was not left behind. They virtually took over the campaign because one of their own under the umbrella is being persecuted. All the 274 played various roles, deserting their constituencies, families and other engagements making the work for Gyakye Quayson very easy. The leadership needs a pat at the back.



Communications



Communications played a key role. The National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi Esq played that role perfectly and doubled as campaign manager and spokesman and did it to perfection without an iota of blemish. This was however complemented by various MPs from other region who engaged the settler communities i.e. Sam George, Doyoe Ghansah and Linda Akweley Ocloo and the team engaging the Ga and Dangme communities, such as Woyome, Gabby of Central Tongu also took the Ewe communities. The message went down well and no wonder we performed excellently. It was very good we didn't engage the NPP in any banter but rather got focused as they were having fun.



The enlightened voters



A big lesson to us that no amount of goodies given to today's voter, he or she will vote according to his/her conscience. Since the NDC is development oriented, vote buying don't even need to cross our minds since that's what the electorates want and we are good at that.

Thank you rally



The message was simple "We shall use the Assin-North formula come 2024"-John Dramani Mahama. I concur. This is the formula. Assin North was just a litmus test for the bigger battle.



Why not another by election at maybe Dome-Kwabenya?