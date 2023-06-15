0
Menu
News

Assin North by-election: Be happy that your roads are getting fixed - Allotey Jacobs to residents

Allotey Jacobs?fit=500%2C284&ssl=1 Former NDC Central Regional Chairman, Bernard Allotey Jacobs

Thu, 15 Jun 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com

Bernard Allotey Jacobs has condemned the behaviour of the residents in Assin North constituency who refused to allow a grader to level and improve their roads.

A video recently surfaced on internet showing a group of people blocking a contractor from grading their roads which they say had been abandoned until now that there is going to be a by-election in the constituency.

The resident's protest is to send a message to the government and politicians that they cannot take them for granted.

However, Allotey Jacobs feels this approach was wrong.

To him, the residents should rather be happy that their roads are getting fixed and whether or not the road construction is expedited because of the by-election is inconsequential to the purpose for which the project is being done.

He noted that the protest are all plots by political opponents to make the government unpopular but wondered why the residents would fall for such political machinations.

"People shouldn't be discouraged that because of by-election, development projects are coming to the area. We should encourage it but find a very nice way for them to vote for you. But for some people to be organized to prevent a grader from grading their roads, then you are not seeking the welfare of the people," he said on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show.

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Amansie Central: Three school girls burnt to death, one injured at Huu
Immigration officer disciplines alleged 'serial killer' caught with a school girl
Kennedy Agyapong slams Adomako Baafi
Defence Minister, CDS found guilty of Contempt of Court
IGP petitioned to investigate Sinare Brothers, others
Ghanaian teenager beats father to death in New York – Report
Why Adwoa Safo was absent from Parliament - Spokesperson explains
Bawumia sets the records straight on British citizenship allegations
Alleged NPP ‘macho man’ beaten for stopping Captain Smart show
Prof Frimpong-Boateng sued for defamation