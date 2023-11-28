Bawumia is right, John Mahama has no clue about a 24-hour economy.

John Mahama and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The vision of a thriving 24-hour economy in Ghana sharply contrasts with the lacklustre leadership of former President HE John Dramani Mahama, marked by significant challenges in keeping the nation's lights on, known as the 'Dumsor' crisis, and failing to deliver on his National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) one-time premium promise among others.

The crisis inflicted substantial economic costs, crippling businesses and investor confidence in Ghana during his tenure. In stark contrast, the current administration, spearheaded by HE Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and HE Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, demonstrates a deep understanding and a proactive approach towards establishing a robust round-the-clock economic framework.



This article explores various sectors, including the flourishing automobile industry, the innovative One District, One Factory initiative, and the vibrant local nightlife in Accra and Kumasi, all operating with 24-hour shifts in Ghana, underscoring the proficiency and vision lacking during Mahama's tenure and his so called ‘illusional return.’’



Automobile Industry: Companies like Volkswagen and Toyota have established assembly plants in Ghana, operating with 24-hour shifts to meet production demands.



One District, One Factory (1D1F) Initiative: Factories such as Ekumfi Fruits and Juices Factory and Casa De Ropa Potato Factory operate 24-hour shifts, contributing to industrial growth and employment.



Healthcare Sector: Facilities like Korle Bu Teaching Hospital and Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital provide essential medical services on a 24-hour basis.



Hospitality and Tourism: Hotels like Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City and Golden Tulip Kumasi City offer services on 24-hour shifts.

Transportation and Logistics: Kotoka International Airport and the Port of Tema operate 24/7, alongside ride-hailing services like Uber and Yango, and intercity travel services such as VIP Jeoun Transport Company, facilitating continuous movement and trade.



Telecommunications and IT Services: MTN Ghana and Vodafone Ghana offer continuous telecommunications and IT services, operating on a 24-hour schedule.



Security Services: Companies like G4S Security Services Ghana Limited and Securicor provide round-the-clock security solutions.



Media and Broadcasting: Stations such as Joy FM and Citi FM broadcast continuously, operating 24 hours a day.



Retail and Convenience Stores: Chain stores like Shoprite and Melcom maintain some 24-hour operations in urban areas.



Emergency Services: Ghana National Fire Service and Ghana Police Service are available 24/7 for public safety.

Manufacturing and Industrial Operations: Ghana Cocoa Board and Ghana Rubber Estates Limited operate 24-hour shifts, reflecting industrial growth under the current leadership.



Financial Services: Ecobank Ghana and Standard Chartered Bank Ghana offer 24/7 banking services, including ATMs and online banking.



Oil and Gas Industry: Operations in the Jubilee Field and the TEN fields, managed by Tullow Oil and GNPC, run continuously with 24-hour shifts.



Mining Sector: Gold mines such as Newmont Ghana's Ahafo Mine and AngloGold Ashanti's Obuasi Gold Mine operate non-stop with 24-hour shifts.



Local Nightlife in Accra and Kumasi: The nightlife in cities like Accra and Kumasi, with establishments like Carbon Nightclub and Vienna City, buzzes with 24-hour activity.



The contrast between the current and previous administrations in Ghana is stark, particularly in developing a 24-hour economy.

The current government, led by HE Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and HE Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has demonstrated a clear understanding and effective implementation of policies fostering continuous economic activity, including the significant strides in various sectors operating with 24-hour shifts.



This progress stands in stark contrast to HE John Dramani Mahama's tenure, marked by challenges in sustaining basic services, including the costly 'Dumsor' crisis, and fulfilling significant promises.



The development and support of sectors operating 24/7 under the current government are clear indicators of a vision and capability that were conspicuously absent in the previous administration.



HE John Dramani Mahama and his NDC must provide full details of their version of the 24-hr economy else many believe he wants to ride on the back of the sound economic policies rolled out by the NPP government.



Long live Ghana and the NPP.



Kwaku Bimpeh

NPP UK Communication Director



Communications@nppuk.org