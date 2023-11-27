24-Hour Economy: We don't need you to explain anything to us - Henry Akoto slams Bawumia

Leading member of the NDC, Henry Osei Akoto

Henry Osei Akoto, a leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the party's 2020 parliamentary candidate for the Oforikrom constituency, has launched a scathing criticism of Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to him, the vice president, who also doubles as the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, (NPP), deceived the Ghanaian populace with his bookish knowledge in 2016, before he came into office.



To Henry Akoto, Dr. Bawumia lacks a fundamental understanding of the proposed 24-hour economy proposed by John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the NDC.



This comes after the vice president said on a campaign platform that John Dramani Mahama does not understand the policy he is proposing, as some sectors of the economy already operate 24 hours around the clock.



Reacting to this in an interview with GhanaWeb, Henry Osei Akoto shared his disagreement with Bawumia's assessment of the proposed policy.



“Bawumia does not understand the 24-hour economy. He was able to deceive Ghanaians with his theoretical, bookish things that he did before the 2016 elections. All that he said, like he was going to arrest the dollar, has gained nothing. Ghanaians have experienced a bitter economy under the leadership of Dr. Bawumia.

“And, we don’t expect him to come and explain anything to us now. We understand what a 24-hour economy means because we know how this shift system works in other parts of the world. We know it and we expect Dr. Bawumia to embrace this kind of policy that President Mahama is bringing, and not slam it in the face of Ghanaians. He should go back and come again because we are tired of his rhetoric and his way of doing things,” he added.



What is the 24-hour economy?



