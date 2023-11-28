Watch how agric minister was booed for discrediting Mahama's 24-hour economy proposal

Agric minister Bryan Acheampong was booed over the weekend when he attempted to discredit the 24-hour economy policy proposal by former president John Dramani Mahama.

Acheampong, speaking at an event in the Central Region over the weekend said even though the proposal was laudable, it was clear that the former president was not the right person to propose it.



He cited the electricity challenges that Mahama faced as president to buttress his point, his posture did not sit down well will some members of the audience.



"The 24-hour economy is good news, but even in the 8-hour economy, he (Mahama) was unable to keep the lights on… the 8-hour economy he failed at and bequeathed to us, is it 24 hours that he can manage?" Acheampong asked.



Subsequently, boos emanated from a section of the audience with some chanting "away, away."



The minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for Abetifi, persisted in his position despite the boos.





Mahama, the 2024 NDC flagbearer, recently proposed a 24-hour economy which he says would contribute to economic growth and job creation, especially for the youth.



However, his biggest contender for the 2024 presidential election, Dr Bawumia who is the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party has argued that the policy lacks creative thinking.



“This is one idea that John Mahama thinks that he has brought, it is a bad idea, it is an idea that hasn’t been thought through so I want you to compare me to John Mahama, who has the ideas to transform this economy.



“The track record of John Mahama doesn’t show innovative thinking, it doesn’t show ideas, the track record of Dr Bawumia is idea after idea. I have my own priorities and I have my own vision, when I become president I will bring more ideas and you will hear them very soon,” Dr Bawumia stated a recent campaign stop in the Northern Region.

SARA



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.