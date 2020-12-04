Bring Chairman Wontumi, Akufo-Addo to Asawase Constituency, NDC will retain the seat - NDC financier reveals

NDC's financier in the Ashanti Region, Yakubu Adam

One of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party's financier in the Ashanti Region, Yakubu Adam, popularly known as Yakubu Tony Aidoo has cautioned the New Patriotic Party's(NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Wuntumi.

According to Mr Yakubu Tony Aidoo, over the years, Chairman Wontumi has been making noise all over the region, claiming he will wrestle the Asawase constituency seat for the NPP, but what he is failing to understand is that his party has not gotten any match for the current NDC Member of parliament.



To add to it, how do you win with a disunited party in the constituency. He should know that winning is not a lip service to his boss President Nana Addo.



"NPP does not have any credible candidate in Asawase, we don't regard Alidu Seydou as a chairman, he doesn't respect and very poor in communication.This arrogant guy can't win the seat for NPP," he said.

Mr Yakubu was baffled as to why Alidu Seydou was given the nod to lead the NPP in the Asawase Constituency, describing him as disrespectful.



"NPP can bring Chairman Wuntumi, the President or any NPP guru to contest Hon. Muntaka Mubarak and will still not win the seat," Yakubu Tony Aidoo argued.