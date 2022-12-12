0
MenuWallOpinions
Articles

Brogya, the loser is playing chess here

New Photo Brogya Gyenfi NDC.jpeg Brogya Gyenfi

Mon, 12 Dec 2022 Source: Dela Coffie

The loser of the National Youth leadership contest, Brogya Genfi says he's not accepting the outcome of the elections and that it ain’t over till the fat lady sings.

Well, for me, this stance is utterly twisted and cynically driven. It is also an assault on our collective intelligence as people who have chosen to belong to the party of Rawlings.

Again, it is frigging sacrilegious for a cat to lose a fight to a mouse and claim later that the mouse used unfair tactics to win.

Oh yes, the facts have got to be faced - the election was never between Brogya and Pablo - The whole contest was clearly down to the NDC establishment on one hand and Pablo on the other hand.

Of course, everything including the processes leading up to the elections favoured Brogya - His collaborators and enablers at the party’s helm of leadership did everything possible for him to sail through as a puppet leader.

But even with this huge support, he still lost.

So, there you have it, actually, there’s no more debating Brogya's blatant lack of fitness and capability to serve as National Youth Organiser.

It’s well past time to open the blinds, but then again, now that he's insisting on being scummy, to the extent of acting like a teenager who found the keys to the liquor cabinet, the day will come when he'll have to answer for his drunken behavior.

Vive la révolution????????????

Columnist: Dela Coffie
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sam George slams US Ambassador to Ghana
I will pay for the printing of albums for all 275 constituency delegates - Alan
Caprice robbery incident: Two shot dead, one arrested - Police
My husband maltreated me - Nayas
Asiedu Nketiah wanted to be Mahama's running mate - Amb Victor Smith
Why Ghanaian artist who painted mural of Kudus Mohammed cried
Xandy Kamel issues last warning to ex-husband
US journalist dies in Qatar during Argentina vs Netherlands clash
Parliament to hold secret voting on censure motion against Ofori-Atta
How two wives of fake soldier lived under impression that they married a senior military officer