Can Africa ever impose her culture of polygamy on the western world?

File photo of two men holding each other's waist

Not many years ago, then Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, David Cameron, sought to oblige African countries to recognise the practice and the rights of homosexuals in the various African countries.

Today, the newly sworn in President of the United States of America, His Excellency Joe Biden, is determined to ensure that African countries accept LGBTQ or be punished for failing to recognise such practices.



However, the practice is anathema to the culture and beliefs of the Africans.



The way these powerful countries are forcing their social practices on Africa appears to be forcing a bitter pill or a poisonous concoction down our throat.



Whatever is the Whiteman's culture is right and must be swallowed hook, line and sinker. Nonetheless, whatever is the black man's practice is evil and uncivilized hence must be discarded.



The African practice of polygamy is evil and uncivilized to the Western world. It is even punishable. He who marries more than one is prosecuted for bigamy.

There is nothing the African countries can do to reverse this law of the superior master. Why should we on the other hand allow them to introduce something foreign to our culture in our countries?



If we were capable of managing our own affairs as rational human beings, could they do that to us? Will they ever dare ask Saudi Arabia to implement LGBTQ in that country?



African countries must blame themselves for their abundance of, and infatuation with, corruption. If our leaders are not used to stealing the nations' money to culminate in our reliance on them, they would not dare force us to recognise practices foreign to us as African nations and people.



Africans who have travelled abroad and believe in equality see nothing wrong about LGBTQ rights in Africa yet see more evil in polygamy.



Africans in general and Ghanaians in particular, will die of inferiority complex. Like the story of the Orwellian Animal Farm, "Four legs good, two legs bad", the black man in the Whiteman's land sees LGBTQ as good but polygamy bad.

My hands are tied to my back so l will not go into the details of my viewpoint.



I believe fair exchange is not a robbery. Let them give African countries LGBTQ and Africa gives them polygamy.



I hope none of the overly irrational Ghanaian women abroad and their hypocrite pastors will come chasing me to hang for my suggestion.