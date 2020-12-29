Christmas in the village

Benjamin Shie K.

Dying into the wild and cold night

The yellowish-orange ball dies in the west



Giving birth to the shining stars and moon in the skies



The birds whispers and crickets chirps beautifully in the trees



As the doves and pigeons also coos sweetly



To announce it is the eve of Christmas

My face lightened with the joy of meeting family members coming from the cities and towns



I bury my freezing body in bed, wrapped in clothes like a baby



Anticipating the joy and jubilation coming with the mild morning



But long before the cock crows I rise



To sit around the flames of fire from the stony tripod in the centre of my family house

Forget the fog and frosty environment



Christmas is here



Hearing the carols play in all homes from their walkman



It's clear that Christmas is here



The young and old as a cause to dance in jubilation

But the young does it best



The following weeks will come with topics for discussion



From the womb of eternity, a king is born



To bring hope to those in despair



Yet to live the thrones of earth in vanity

At last God and sinners reconciled



As he is birth to humans as human



That's is what we're told in the Sunday school.



No one is left unhappy as we gather to sing merry christmas