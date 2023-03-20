Corrupt Ghanaian politicians and judges fear Anas Aremeyaw Anas

Anas Aremeyaw Anas is an investigative journalist

Similar to how an armed robber or a thief hates or fears a policeman, corrupt judges and politicians in Ghana fear and hate Anas Aremeyaw Anas because they perceive him as a threat.

Since corruption has badly harmed Ghana's infrastructure, particularly the education and health sectors, Anas ought to have gotten support and aid in his fight against corruption in that nation. Instead, an empire of dishonest foes who wished to stop this investigative journalist has encircled him.



I find it incomprehensible that a judge would refer to Anas as an extortionist and describe his method of inquiry as investigative terrorism when he is aware that Ghana has developed into a nation where corruption is rife and unchecked. Just consider how rotten the country would be today if Anas had not made any effort to bring these nefarious people to light. Since Anas poses a threat, every corrupt judge will disapprove of him, including Justice Eric Baah.



If Justice Baah is wise and knowledgeable about the FBI in the United States, he wouldn't refer to Anas as an investigating terrorist. The FBI has a long-standing and continually changing transnational organized crime program devoted to eradicating the criminal enterprises that pose the greatest damage to America.



The Federal Bureau of Investigation team fights against bribery, embezzlement, email fraud, fraud by electronic means, money laundering, trafficking in illegal drugs, murder, robbery, etc.; nevertheless, often no one is aware of the merciless measures they utilized to catch those criminals.

Thus, it is unprofessional of Justice Eric Baah to refer to the investigative journalist as an investigative terrorist and an extortionist. I don't believe Anas expects to prevail in the defamation action against Ken Agyapong, since he ought to be aware that most of the judges serving the nation, including those Akufo Addo, has appointed, serve the needs of the president and NPP politicians and since they don’t serve the people is one of the reasons of the NPP government has failed.



Justices are revered in Ghana because many people think they are nice individuals, but I view the majority of them as nation-wreckers. Most Ghanaians will concur with my assessment of how Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah and Attorney General Godfred Dame have deliberately wrecked Ghana. The only reason these judges are there is to ensure their survival as well as the survival of the NPP party and the president. They are not there to serve the people.



Even though corruption has destroyed Ghana, people who give their life to combat it are constantly at risk. By terminating Anas' career, they hope to complete what they started when they killed Ahmed Hussein-Suale. I have always encouraged Anas and will continue to do so because one of someone’s enemies' favorite things is to see you down and defeated. I know of this, and that’s why despite all the attacks on me, I keep writing.