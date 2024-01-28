Desirable qualities expected in NDC’s running mate selection

John Dramani Mahama, NDC flagbearer for 2024 election

The 2024 general election is a watershed moment for the NDC: for one thing, it will determine the fate of the party in Ghana's politics and for another and perhaps more importantly it will test the stability and to a large extent the survival of the party.

The 2024 general election is not a walk in the park as some patty folks believe. When the NPP declared that they are breaking the 8, it was not a fluke. They mean it and are determined to achieve it at all cost. In cognizance of these facts, the NDC must be very strategic in its choices. It must be more intentional in its choices which must be data and fact-driven.



One such strategic decision is the selection of a running mate to partner the flag bearer. Unlike in previous presidential elections when the selection of a running mate did not matter that much as the focus tended to be on the flag bearer, the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections present a different scenario and opportunity for the party.



In the light of the above, the following factors should be considered in the choice of the running mate for the party:



1. One who appeals to the confidence and trust of development partners and donor agencies: The ability of the running mate of the NDC to appeal do donor agencies and development partners can significantly influence the perceptions and decisions of of these entities. This ability often hinges on factors such as expertise and credibility, track record, understanding of international dynamics, integrity and trustworthiness.



2. One who matches the opponents: The economy will constitute the major consideration for most voters in the 2024 elections. The Party with the most robust economic policies, and a Frontline flabearer or running mate, will make major inroads. Considering that the NDC's flabearer is a renowned communication, governance, legislation and digital expert, he will need a mate with strong acumen in economics, finance, public sector finance, banking, investment and economic engineering to match the opponents.



3. Public Trust: The mood of the country is averse to presidential candidates without the needed know-how and expertise to help the country navigate current and future challenges. The country doesn't want a repeat of the economic malaise that plagued it in the past seven years. Thus, the country welcomes a running mate it can trust to help rescue the economy and push it on the path of growth. So trust is a key factor in the running mate selection.

4. Chemistry with the Flag bearer: A running mate is a potential acting president. He is a delegatee for the president. He or she should be someone that can read the mind of the boss, empathize with him, bond with him, analyse the government's policies and provide honest feedback to the president based on data and facts.



5. Independent-minded: A running mate should be independent-minded. He or she should not be someone who can be pushed around to detract the boss. He should have a mind of his or her own and be bold to point out the successes and challenges of their government.



6. Analytical: Governance is data and fact-driven. A running mate should be data-inclined and analysis-driven.



7. Discipline, firm but a team player: A running mate should be disciplined, firm but team player who can help the boss to control and put in check government appointees especially those that may be erring.



8. Media friendly and sensation: Like previous elections, the media will play yet again a critical role in the 2024 general election. The media, remain a critical ally of NDC's opponents and they'll continue to exploit the media to their advantage. The NDC, therefore, requires a running mate who is media friendly and who the media like and will like to engage. This will help the party to counterbalance the mileage the opponents do have with regard to the media.



9. Ability to work with chiefs and other social partners: A Social Democratic Party, the NDC needs the contribution of chiefs and important bedfellows such as labour, employers, market folks, civil and public servants. The Party, therefore, requires a running mate who is respected by these partners and who can better mobilise them to the advantage of the party.

10. Youth inspiring: The youth are the determinants of elections in Ghana. No party can win the presidential election in Ghana without the contribution of the youth. The party needs an individual who should be youth-minded, sensitive and friendly and who can better mobilise them based on his or her track record.



11. No baggage: Allegations of perceptions remain a millstone round the neck of the party although that's not the reality. The party needs a running mate who is a break from the past; one who has no baggage or allegations that can destroy the campaign and the government. He or she should be one who can help the president to fight graft based on his or her track record, personal and integrity.



12. Job creation: Job creation will feature prominently in the run-up to the campaign. The party needs a real strategist, doer and exemplary employer to help lead the campaign to restore some hope to the youth and the Ghanaians about their prospects in the government of the party.



These qualities would contribute significantly towards forming a balanced and effective leadership team capable in of addressing the myriad of challenges Ghana faces.