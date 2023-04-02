Did President Nana Akufo-Addo hate or victimise the late Kumawu MP Philip Basoah? Find out now!

The late Philip Basoah

Did President Nana Akufo-Addo consciously, or unconsciously, play part in the political victimization and eventual death of Kumawu MP Philip Basoah (Hon)?

I am not compelled by any emotional sentiments but the establishment of facts to put out this publication intended for querying directly President Nana Akufo-Addo about his role played, if any, in the constant victimization of the late Kumawu constituency member of parliament, Philip Basoah (Hon).



Before I begin, let it be known to every NPP member and sympathizer in Ghana and throughout the world that without the immense financial contributions by both the late Mr. Benjamin Amponsah Mensah, popularly known as B. A. Mensah of the International Tobacco Ghana Ltd and Mr. Kwadwo Alan Kyeremateng aka Alan Cash, then Mr. John Agyekum Kufuor and NPP could not have won election 2000 to come to power.



B. A. Mensah volunteered huge financial resources and other logistical assistance to enable Mr. J.A. Kufuor and then poverty-stricken New Patriotic Party (NPP) to conduct an effective campaign to eventually wrestle political power from the outgoing President John Jerry Rawlings and his New Democratic Congress (NDC) party.



The late Philip Basoah (Hon), the member of parliament for Kumawu constituency was a younger brother to B. A. Mensah, both being the sons of the late Agya Kwame Basoah of Kumawu.



Mr. Alan Kwadwo Kyeremateng to the best of my knowledge as upon unfaultable source, did secure NPP flag bearer-cum-presidential-candidate Mr. John Agyekum Kufuor and by extent NPP, a heavy sum of money to enhance the chance of NPP winning election 2000.



I can state on authority without any bias that without the combined financial assistance by Messrs B. A. Mensah and Alan Kwadwo Kyeremateng, NPP could never have come to power in 2000, despite many a Ghanaian getting fed up with Rawlings and his NDC government and other people contributing towards NPP’s campaign to win the election.



If these two individuals have helped the party that much, why should their family members, or themselves, be seen as enemies and maltreated or victimized?

For the financial assistance offered by Alan Cash in that critical moment of need by NPP, the following people among whom some are dead can bear witness.



They are former President John Agyekum Kufuor (alive), and Messrs Peter Ala Adjetey (11 August 1931 – 15 July 2008). He was the Speaker of the Parliament of Ghana from 2001 to 2005; Bernard Joao da Rocha, a founding member and the First National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party.



He was also the first Ghanaian Director of the Ghana School of Law when it was opened in 1958 and finally, Samuel Arthur Odoi-Sykes, a Ghanaian politician, lawyer, and diplomat who was Ghana's High Commissioner to Canada from 2001 to 2006. He was National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party from 1998 to 2001 during which the party won its first presidential victory in the Fourth Republic.



Going back to my query for President Nana Akufo-Addo, I am obliged to ask him if he is aware of the following Ghanaian proverbs and if yes, how he understands them in relation to his animus interactions with the late Philip Basoah, the member of parliament for Kumawu constituency?



1. Don’t bite the hand that feeds you (This phrase means that you shouldn’t act badly toward the person who is helping or has helped you).



2. It doesn’t belong to he who is leading to redirect their steps, or the person cutting the lane can hardly tell when the path becomes crooked.



The president is aware, same as I am that he hated Philip Basoah with passion and would not like to see, or meet, him, the situation permits. The president cannot deny this statement I have made today, Sunday, 2 April 2023, in this publication and I can cite or quote statements to prove my point but for the avoidance of extreme irreparable damage to images, I shall not, unless forced to.

Philip Basoah was my father-in-law by the extension of his being a younger half-sibling to my wife’s father, the late Nana Nyanor Panin, Aduanahene of Kumawu.



Philip used to pick me up in his car from Juaben-Ashanti on his campaign tours in 2012 when I decided to stay in my maternal hometown, instead of Kumawu, my paternal hometown when I was holidaying in Ghana. We had the opportunity to talk about many issues, that is all that I can say for the moment.



I knew of four people from Kumawu who were lying about Philip to Nana Akufo-Addo way back in 2012 when he was a flag bearer-cum-presidential-candidate. I had to quickly return to Accra from Kumawu to NPP National headquarters in Nima, Accra, to alert then Chairman Obetsebi-Lamptey and others to how those four people were canvassing against Philip and NPP by sponsoring an independent candidate from Kumawu-Bodomase and encouraging people to vote against Philip.



I was told at the headquarters that they had even warned one of those persons (name withheld for now) to stop doing that and wondered why he was still doing it. They assured me they would speak with him (the saboteur) about the issue.



Out of those four people, one is dead about two years ago.



Others have joined in to sabotage Philip for all silly reasons bordering on selfishness, avarice, enviousness, and the devilish quest to seek favor in the eyes of the president by feeding him with lies about Philip to successfully put asunder between both, thus, the president and Philip.



I love the president so much but I cannot stomach his obvious hatred towards Philip that cost him the obtention of a fair share of the national cake for his Kumawu constituency.

The enemy of Philip Basoah started off thus, “he is Alan’s supporter”



Why should he be hated for being Alan’s supporter by Nana Akufo-Addo, if indeed, he was? Did Alan not help NPP financially and might have entered into some sort of deal with Mr. John Agyekum Kufuor, Peter Ala Adjetey, Da Rocha, and Samuel Odoi-Sykes?



Was Alan not offered a ministerial position in the government of President Nana Akufo-Addo? If yes, why should his supporter be hated with that level of passion by the leader of NPP through the instigation of selfishly greedy individuals, or it was just the case of the lizard saying, he is more furious at he who said the person hitting it with a stone has a perfect guage than the person who actually threw the stone at it?



Do you hate the supporter of a person but not the person himself or herself? How come?



I am just asking President Nana Akufo-Addo a direct question that he can choose to answer or refuse to, but to battle with his conscience now that Philip Basoah has passed on to eternity prematurely.



Did you simply dislike Philip Basoah and would have nothing to do with him for simply knowing that he was Alan’s supporter, or those misinforming you about him went further to tell you he was insulting your person and sabotaging your government hence your intense hatred towards him?



As a father of the nation and the NPP party and government, did you ever bother yourself to invite him over to question him about all that false information you were receiving about him?

Tears have started trickling down my cheeks so I will call it a day to come back later when I feel calm and comforted.



Philip Basoah (Hon) suffered serious political victimization and utter hatred in his position as a member of parliament for the Kumawu constituency, according to a social media post by Emmanuel Marfo, the member of parliament for the Oforikrom constituency in Kumasi.



Was it right to do that to him?



All those who did that to Philip are asked to either jubilate on his death or bury their heads in their hands in shame, now that he has succumbed to the ultimate punishment of human life, thus, death.