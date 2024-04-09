Don’t cheat cocoa farmers, it’s unethical

Cocoa beans

Deuteronomy 24:14–15: “Don’t abuse a labourer who is destitute and needy,

whether he is a fellow Israelite or a foreigner living in your land and in your



city. Pay him at the end of each workday; he’s living from hand to mouth and



needs it now.



“Render therefore unto Caesar the things which are Caesar’s, and unto God



the things that are God’s.”



The above quotes admonish us to be honest and just in our societies and not take advantage of the vulnerable.



The recent increment in the farm gate prices of cocoa beans announced by the

The Ghana Cocoa Board is insufficient, unethical, and unacceptable. The price of



cocoa beans has been raised to $10, 000 per metric tonne globally; however,



Ghana Cocoa Board has announced a paltry 58.26 percent increment to cocoa



farmers in the country.



Comparing the global price increment and converting the same to the Ghanaian



currency, this gives us GHC 9,000 per bag; however, the government is giving



cocoa farmers pay GHC 2,070 per bag, while the government keeps GHC 6,930

from every bag of cocoa produced by these hard-working farmers.



Why? This is the perfect description of “monkey dey work, baboon dey chop.” It is a clear case of where the one who does the job reaps the benefits



accruable therein.



What work has the Cocoa Board done to deserve over 300 percent of what the



poor ordinary farmer gets? This is highly unacceptable and against the rules of



natural justice. We cannot sit aloof and watch while the government keeps



ripping off our farmers. The precious cocoa beans have for decades, been so

influential in sustaining the socio-economic development of this country. The



least we can do for these hard-working and patriotic farmers is to give them



their due according to their sweat.



The Ghana National Cocoa Farmers have rightly described the 58.26% increment



as insulting, they couldn’t have described it any better. The Akufo-Addo-



Bawumia government should desist from treating cocoa farmers as if they are



scroungers who rely on the government’s benevolence, no, they work hard and

deserve to be rewarded accordingly.



There are dire consequences if we allow the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government to continuously treat our cocoa farmers with disdain. The government must treat the cocoa farmers with respect and reward them to encourage and motivate them to continue producing this precious crop.



In recent times, more cocoa trees have been cut down to make way for illegal miners to mine on the lands; this is a result of the ill-treatment being meted out to cocoa farmers by this government. Cocoa farmers are sometimes tempted or compelled to smuggle their beans to the neighbouring Ivory Coast for much more reasonable prices. The only way this will stop is to give our cocoa farmers their due.



I crave the indulgence of all Civil Services Organizations, Non-Governmental



Organizations, the clergy, and academia should rise and speak the truth to the



government to review this act of injustice to our cocoa farmers. It is unethical



to treat the labourer unjustly. If you roast your tongue and eat it, you have not consumed any meat.