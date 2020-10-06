Election 2020: A brief message from the vandal city to the Ghanaian youth

The quest for political power must not be an avenue for war

As we are all aware, the period is nigh, where citizens of our dear country in conformity to the 1992 constitution will grant custodianship of our nation into trustworthy hands.

This is a civil responsibility which demands the participation of all who are eligible; considering the fact that “Bad officials are elected by good citizens who don’t vote.” – (George Jean Nathan)



However, one thing we cannot ignore is the fact that elections have the potential of inducing violence and plunging the nation into chaos. Thus, in the heat of apparent conflicts among the various political parties violence can be generated if cautionary steps are not taken. We may recall the recent Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency bye election casualties and its agonizing aftermath.



It is an undisputed fact that Peace and Civil Order are inextricably tied with development and economic progress. We can generally concur that countries that are free from violence fare better economically than countries that are engaged in war.



We must also be reminded that already, the Covid-19 pandemic has, and continues to exasperate our economy and as such we cannot afford to add salt to injury.



Amidst a pandemic like this, we are yet to identify a country that will tolerate mass migration into its territory. In this case, it will be almost impossible to seek refuge elsewhere should the unfortunate happens.

As our elders say, to be forewarned is to be forearmed, we the JCR of Commonwealth hall admonish the youth in advance to stay clear from activities that will fuel disunity and inspire a civil upheaval.



As it is, we the youth are the most perpetrators of violent activities arranged by politicians. Meanwhile, we are the same youth that are at risk of facing a pitiable future should the nation be torn apart.



Since this is the only place we have, we owe ourselves the obligation to maintain this country as an oasis of democracy and civil order.



We therefore call on all Ghanaians, especially the youth involved in politics to adopt diplomatic steps in attempts to win votes for any faction. We have no reason to adopt violent tactics in scoring political capital. The quest for political power must not be an avenue for war. Irrespective of one’s political affiliation, let us all remember, GHANA FIRST.



#Vandals4Peace