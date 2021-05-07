#FixThisCountry

When I look at this country

with its gaping sores that ooze puss



And the frightening silence that predicts its doom



I remember the old man on that high table,



who only but yesterday was a-beg-gar of us



I remember the destinies we tossed on a flip of coins;



Pretend. And called flames flowers. Losses are profits.



Brood. Zoom. Gloom and this country is doom



There is no peace in these pieces here

To tell of how pregnant women give it up in Korle Bu;



And the thousand ghosts roaming our death-trap roads



To tell of how golden, water has become



And how the Akosombo almost always never gives light



There are no tales here;



To sing of how ale and beer is a hard-to-come-by



And death is sold on our highways



And how the man in the castle never hears

There are no graves to bury our heroes



No coffins to lay in state our broken identity



For these scavengers have fed on our innards



We are chasing demons



We are running away from the sun



We are walking hardships



And we are mourning too



//Fix This Country//

//Fix This Country//



//Fix This Country//



Fix this land



For all the cacophony made at our doorsteps yesterday



Fix this country



For all the land you "eat" like a marauding horde of locusts



Fix it and fix that,



Like how you and I lied to each other yesterday

Of creating a new sun for this backward country



As if you were a godly entity saving our death for your



last term.



#FixThisCountry