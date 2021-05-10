Fix your mother up, never get tired of showing her love

Dr. Otiko Afisah Djaba is the Executive Director of The Henry Djaba Memorial Foundation

We always celebrate Mother’s Day in Ghana. How well have you been fixing your mother up? We should never get tired of treating our mothers well and celebrating mothers.

We must honour our mothers because they are specially created by God to be the vessels of humankind and they toil to nurture us.



So roll the drums for mothers, and understand that as history only remembers winners, Mothers are winners, no matter how much pain they go through, what burdens they are carrying, or how unhappy they are, they are mothers. This is why we celebrate them over and over again each Mother’s Day. How would this world be if there was no mother?



Mother’s day is celebrated on every second Sunday of the month of May in Ghana and other parts of the world. This day is celebrated to appreciate the immense contributions, hard work and commitment of every mother.



We celebrate motherhood, their wonderful treats, mummy’s cooking, wiping our tears and their great influence on children and on our society.



The sacrifices of mothers, cannot go unnoticed because they give birth, fend and take care of the children, do the house chores and are there for them through thick and thin. Mothers have gone through incredible and overwhelming challenges like teenage pregnancy, ill health, poverty, abuse, 'Kayayei' and have survived.



A mother should be a survivor who behaves responsibly towards her children, provides good guidance and counseling and plays the pivotal role in their child’s life.

Unfortunately, some women are thrown out and condemned to lives of misery because they are barren. Why? Whereas other mothers have also abandoned their children or thrown them away, why?



Each year we celebrate Mother’s Day with an avalanche of praises on mothers. But beyond this day what do we see? Mothers being mistreated by children, mothers being disrespected, being forgotten, isolated and rejected; mothers being abused physically, emotionally and sexually.



Even as we celebrate Mothers, there are mothers who will go hungry, mothers who are outcasts because they are labeled as witches, prostitutes and women with disability. Mothers who are widows, single mothers, aged and divorcees are rejected, scorned and subjected to intolerable ill treatment by some children, relatives and members of our communities.



We must take the opportunity of this 2021 celebration to demonstrate genuine love, appreciation and concern towards mothers continuously.



During this coronavirus crisis, a lot of mothers have supported their families greatly by making sure there is food on the table, their children are protected and ensured that they observed COVID-19 protocols. We encourage Mothers to continue to sensitize their children to be coronavirus free.



Mothers need to be celebrated for their awesome commitment, sacrifices, struggles and love poured on their children. We encourage all to act appreciatively towards their mothers, wives, and sisters 24/7.

You know why? Because motherhood is not easy. To be a mother is an everyday job but without pay and no pension. There is no leave, excuse duty or retirement from motherhood. Let’s honour Mothers by demonstrating serious love, being thoughtful about their needs, being sensitive especially when they get to old age, and doing things for them that make them feel precious.



The Henry Djaba Memorial Foundation wishes every mother including mothers with disability, widows, single mothers and mothers who care for children with disability a happy and blessed mother’s day. Mothers fix us up from birth but who is fixing mothers up? Fix your mother up with a kiss, a hug, a gift and some tender loving care.



Mothers, this is your day; be a role model, a champion, a winner, and be the best mum you can ever be for your children as we lap up this years’ Mother’s Day adoration.



#fixyourmotherup



#happymothersday