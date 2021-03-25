Ghana can never develop properly by her current political system

Every great nation on earth was developed by the sweat and blood of her people. Any such great nation was developed, initially led by a visionary leader who mostly turned out to be an autocrat or a dictator.

An autocrat is a ruler with unlimited power, or someone who demands that people completely obey them whilst a dictator is someone who rules a country with complete power, has complete control over the armed forces, and destroys any political opposition.



It takes an individual who is knowledgeable, intelligent, farsighted, honest, dynamic, dedicated, well-focused and with a vision for the collective interest of his nation and people to lead a nation into success and prosperity. Such a leader must be very strict to deal ruthlessly with anyone who will maliciously become an obstruction to him achieving his best prosperous dreams for the nation.



Such a leader must be allowed many years in power to realise most of the best dreams that can in the end, but within the reasonable length of time, expeditiously catapult the nation into the sphere of envious development admired by his people and ready to be emulated by her neighbours.



There is no wonder that Dr Kwame Nkrumah, the first President of Ghana, is until today admire and acknowledge nationally, continentally and worldwide as the best President of Ghana who stood the chance of developing the country and to some extent, continental Africa, if he had not been removed from power through a coup d’état on 24th February 1966.



I remember being insulted in someone’s online publication when I once published an article in which I articulated my candid opinion in support of dictatorship form of government led by an honest visionary leader to start the proper development of the nation than our current democratic system of government. Our present system of government does not befit Ghana or Africa. It is to me a “trial and error” attempt in case it will work for our development.

“Trial and error is a fundamental method of problem-solving. It is characterized by repeated, varied attempts which are continued until success, or until the practiser stops trying”.



Is Ghana not going in circles in what is becoming a circle of poverty in our attempts to develop as a nation and a people? When the near-visionary New Patriotic Party (NPP) comes to power to take the nation one step forward in her development, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), takes over from her to take the nation three steps backwards.



Could this one step forward and three backwards method as it is the nature of our current practice of democracy where it is becoming a factual demand to swap power every eight years between NPP and NDC be able to develop the nation? No, by our current democratic dispensation, Ghana will either be wobbling in economic stagnation and underdevelopment, or will take needlessly many years to develop unlike Malaysia, Singapore or South Korea.



When the visionary leader, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, wants to take the nation forward, stopping the ruinous illegal surface mining (galamsey), former President John Dramani Mahama and his clueless NDC are promising to encourage unprecedented galamsey activities on the soil of Ghana should they win power. However, the galamsey is spoiling the nation’s water bodies, fertile and arable lands, and virgin forests and polluting the air.



When President Nana Akufo-Addo is trying to educate the youths through his free Senior High School education policies and programmes to enrich the human resource base of Ghana, the NDC are scheming to abolish the system should they seize power in the near future.

When President Nana Akufo-Addo is cleaning up the corrupt banking sector, resourcing the anti-corruption institutions in his fight against official corruption, former President John Mahama is resolutely determined to give free licence to the banks to operate anyhow and again, the NDC are clearly liaising with some of their appointees and supporters within the anti-corruption institutions and those bogus Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to sabotage the government of President Nana Akufo-Addo.







The NDC faithful and their agents and assigns collusively rush to rally in support of people like former Special Prosecutor Hon. Martin Amidu and Auditor General Daniel Yao Domelevo who had been established to rather work against the very duties for which they were employed. When they resign out of shame and non-performance or are directed to proceed on leave to exhaust their years of accumulated annual paid holiday leave or are directed to proceed on retirement on attaining their retirement age of sixty years, the NDC cry wolf.



Had it been a dictator in power, the illegal galamsey could have been stopped at the crack of the fingers when the President saw it as devastating and decided to abolish or curtail it. However, with our democracy where the NDC are saboteurs for their parochial selfish interest, the fight against galamsey has become a mirage at the expense of the ecology and the future sustainability of the people.



An autocratic leader cannot be hindered in his noble plans to develop a country, unlike how things are turning out in Ghana, only to culminate in accumulation of debt to the nation without much to show for borrowed loans in terms of value for money. The NDC are noted for bloating the costs of government projects in their loved “create, loot and share” quick way of acquiring illegal wealth for themselves.

If Ghana and Ghanaians as individuals and leaders were to adopt the methods as advised in the three videos below, Ghana will develop very quickly and admirably to the expectation of all discerning selfless Ghanaians.



Ghana, like the rest of Africa, is like a basket or bucket leaking. No matter how long and strenuously you try, you cannot get the perforated basket or bucket to hold water in it. The official corruption is taking away any money borrowed from, or given to the nation as grant or donation by, our foreign neighbours. With that level of corruption ramifying in the presence of our system of government which is a similitude of a toothless dog only able to bark but not bite, how can Ghana ever develop?







Ghana needs a more visionary, honest and strict leader like the deceased Prime Minister of Singapore, Lee Kuan Yew. He singularly transformed Singapore from a poor nation without any resources into an economic tiger in Asia, if not the world. He applied the three principles of Meritocracy, Pragmatism and Honesty to turn the fortunes of Singapore around.



Ghana cannot develop when government and public institutions appointments are often made not based on meritocracy but “whom you know”. Are our leaders honest and pragmatic enough? I can see honesty and a level of pragmatism in President Nana Akufo-Addo but he is sincerely without the level of the needed strictness to whip many officials and things into place to get the acceleration of the development of the nation and the extermination of official corruption going.

Overreliance on our perceived corrupt legal system to help in the fight against corruption will never work for Ghana. The judges for what are clearly corrupt practices, do delay the hearing and ruling of cases to the detriment of the development of the nation. Their deplorable attitude would never be tolerated under Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew and even today under any Prime Minister in Singapore.



Finally, a visionary leader should be given many years in power to turn the country around. The current four years or a maximum of eight years in power, then the baton of government is handed over to another party with all their attendant squeaking and screeching propaganda machines wheeled into place, as it is noted of the NDC, will not help with the nation’s development in any way



I wish All Africa Leaders watch this video, 2021 will be the year of changes



