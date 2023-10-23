Ghana needs no ‘showdown’ leader or ‘economic strategist’ but a visionary President

Kennedy Agyapong (left) and Mahamudu Bawumia (right)

In about two weeks on November 4, 2023, the governing NPP is going again to their National Delegates Congress to elect a presidential candidate to lead the badly limping governing NPP party into the political battlefield in 2024.

The ten-man contest in the Special or Super Delegates Conference on August 26, 2023, was reduced to five Presidential candidates, namely Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Agyapong, Kojo Alan Kyerematen, Dr. Akoto Afriyie and Francis Addai Nimo.



According to now Independent Presidential candidate, Kojo Alan Kyeremanteng, the



processes and/or decisions taken by the National Council of the Party before, during, and after the exercise were ‘unmeritorious and unconstitutional’, leading to his exit from the ongoing Presidential race and the NPP Party.



Now the four aspirants will battle it out on November 4, 2023. It is likely the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia (‘economic strategist’) and Kennedy Agyapong (‘showdown’) will lead the race again with Dr. Bawumia tipped to win the candidacy.



I have always maintained the position that the current crop of presidential aspirants of the NPP shows that the Party has no viable presidential materials to lead the country, considering that they are all part and parcel of the rots of this unpopular and insensitive Akufo-Addo-led regime on various fronts.



Whoever the NPP delegates finally select their leader on November 4, 2023 (be it Dr. Bawumia or Kennedy Agyapong), none of them has the much-needed people management skills and presidential experience as compared to former President, John Dramani Mahama who is a visionary leader and the flagbearer of the NDC Party into the 2024 general elections.

As for ‘showdown’ Kennedy Agyapong, his questionable emotional intelligence (EQ) coupled with his history of unguarded, inflammatory utterances and unappealing demeanor significantly reduced his presidential chances.



Dr. Bawumia, on the other hand, who was supposed to be the ‘economist strategist’ of the NPP has proven to be highly unreliable and unable to fulfill his ‘superior’ economic measures as the current chairman of the economic management team (EMT) under this Akufo-Addo-led regime.



The weak fundamentals of this regime of President Akufo-Addo and Vice President (EMT Chairman) Bawumia have been badly exposed by the poorly performing Dollar-Cedi exchange rate as well as poor economic indicators of the country under their watch.



It is, thus, not surprising that Dr. Bawumia has now become an ‘IT guru’ while being loudly silent on the economy as the ‘economic strategist’ of the NPP.



Although Dr. Bawumia is a Presidential material, he is a highly tainted Presidential material who has lost his credibility and not shown any form of better competence than the previous government led by former President Mahama.



Indeed, Ghana neither needs any ‘showdown’ leader like Kennedy Agyapong nor the

‘economic strategist’, Dr. Bawumia, whose economic prowess also is being questioned by Ghanaians including Kennedy Agyapong.



The inconsistent Kennedy Agyapong once praised badly performing Dr. Bawumia in 2020 for electoral gain. There is even a simmering tension between the camps of Kennedy Agyapong and Dr. Bawumia and none of them is a viable Presidential candidate to lead Ghana after Nana Akufo-Addo’s poor governance style.



Considering the economic, social, and environmental mess caused by the governing NPP Party under the watch of President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Bawumia, a visionary and selfless President is badly needed to clean the mess and rebuild the Ghana that we all want.



Having done it before, former President Mahama is the right person with the right set of leadership acumen and vision for sustainable development of the country come December 7, 2024.