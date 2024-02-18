Ghost of a dead goat haunting its foes

Dr. Bawumia

Technological advancement is getting incredibly nutsy. I thought the editing was mainly associated with the literary and film industries, but I was wrong; there are now gene-editing techniques where genetic diseases can be precisely fixed before an embryo even starts to develop. Wealthy parents can pay for their children to be intelligent and diligent through these techniques.

One worrying aspect of technology for instance is the playing of God by scientists with reproduction advancements such as the cloning of human beings to replicate identical copies of humans which makes it possible for bereaved parents to clone their dead child to produce a replacement.



Rich people can now clone themselves for body spare parts. It is also feared that people could clone soldiers for armies. Kai, what at all is the world coming to?



Some theologians have argued that cloned human beings would not have souls; if this is true, I don't believe they will have ghosts when they die. The mention of ghosts has set me thinking, and from the current happenings in the country, I have come to understand that the ghosts of some dead goats can be stubborn paa. They can torment their victims brutally.



Not too long ago, Bro Mate came out to say that he would abolish NSS if he became the leader of this country. Intriguingly, in less than 48 hours a minister from his government came out to say that it won't happen.

But all these are just piddling little problems; the real big trouble is yet to come.



On a more serious note, Bro Mate is having a basket full of troubles of late, and I don't know where all these are coming from, but one thing is becoming clear – he accused the one who prepared the light soup with the meat of a dead goat as an incompetent cook.



Interestingly, it looks like the ghost of the dead goat is taking revenge; it is obviously on a warpath! Chai, what a stubborn Dead Goat! I won't be surprised if it resurrects from death on December 7.