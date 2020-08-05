Opinions

How to achieve your God given goals

Samuel Danso is the writer of this opinion piece

God has called us to make the best out of the time, talents and treasures entrusted into our hands. As Christians, we feel the need of belonging and the ability to see progress in our lives since God has purpose for our lives. “For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, says the LORD, thoughts of peace and not of evil, to give you a future and a hope.” (Jeremiah 29:11). It therefore behooves on us to acknowledge the fact that we cannot achieve our goals without God’s intervention. Having a God-given goal for your life is essential in achieving success.

Man’s plans will never be successful unless God whose purpose is unchangeable governs it. The subordination of our plans to the wise counsel of God, constitutes the only sure foundation for one to achieve success. It is only when we make God's will our will, that we can avoid perpetual disquietude and disappointment. Proverbs 19:21 asserts that “there are many plans in a man's heart, nevertheless the Lord’s counsel that will stand.” People have various designs according to their inclination but the counsel of the Lord shall stand. Ask God to open the eyes of your understanding so that you can comprehend His will for your life. We must accept the fact that God who created us also knows our destiny even from the very beginning.



Therefore, there is the need to seek His direction as to whom He wants you to be. Remember, when a car breaks down, the assistance of a mechanic is sought. Likewise a torn dress is sent to a seamstress or tailor. In the same way, when you want to achieve your purpose in life, seek the face of God.



In achieving your God-Given goals, you need to commit your ways or whatever you do to God through prayers. God gives permanent success to all who in the diligent use of the appointed means, humbly commit their ways to him. Rely on God for success to your lawful purposes. Refer all your actions and concerns to God and depend on His providence for success. Both our bodily and spiritual interests will be safe when we place them in God’s hands. He is the rebuilder of all broken walls in our lives. Through the peace which will result from our faith, our thoughts will become steady, calm, resolute, and joyful. To trust in God and do according to his will are sure signs that his providence will never fail us. Ask him for direction and help in everything you do. Put your trust in God and do not lean on your strength or understanding. Logan Murphy says it all that “the measure of your life lies not in what you accomplish, or how much wealth you have accumulated, but in what Christ has accomplished, and in the riches of God’s grace.”

After seeking the face of God and committing your ways to Him in order to achieve your goals, you must also engage in hard work. The harder you work for something, the greater you’ll feel when you achieve it. I take inspiration from the philosophy of Henry Wadsworth Longfellow who posited that “the heights by which great men reached and kept were not attained by sudden flight, but they, while their companions slept, were toiling upward in the night.” It is a trustworthy saying that hard work culminates in success.



On the road to achieving your God-given goals, determination cannot be left out. The words of Apostle Paul in Philippians 3:12-14 (Not that I have already attained, or am already perfected; but I press on, that I may lay hold of that for which Christ Jesus has also laid hold of me. Brethren, I do not count myself to have apprehended; but one thing I do, forgetting those things which are behind and reaching forward to those things which are ahead, I press toward the goal for the prize of the upward call of God in Christ Jesus) leads much to be desired. A person is always humbled by the contrast between what he is and what he desires to be. Constant effort is required. In pursuing determination on the road to achieving your God-given goals, there are several sacrifices that one needs to make. Some of these sacrifices includes your self-interest, time and other resources.



In conclusion, commit your way to the Lord and do not be led by your wisdom and intuition. In all your ways acknowledge God and He will finish His work in achieving your goals and aspirations in life. All your cares, business, ideas and necessities ought to be committed to God through fervent prayer. Roll out the whole burden of your life upon the lord. Cast away anxiety, resign your will and submit your judgement to God’s divine will.

