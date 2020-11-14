I am now clear on who to vote for

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Having considered the manifesto promises of the two leading political parties, that is the NPP and the NDC, and having considered their performance in office for the past eight years, four years each, I am now clear in my mind who to vote for in the December 7 elections.

My decision is based on the performance of these parties in only two sectors of the economy. These are Education and Energy. The other sectors are not so much in contention here because I have not been able to identify much difference in the performance of these parties.



Incidentally, it is in the areas of education and energy that the NDC government from 2013 to 2017 inflicted an unprecedented level of incompetence on the citizenry. From paying teachers only three months' salary for two years' work resulting in the legacy debt through the cancellation of teacher training allowance to dumsor, it was clear that the NDC government was simply incompetent.



Regarding the energy sector, the main thing that comes to mind from 2013 to 2017 is dumsor. Dumsor started in 2012 and try as they could, the NDC government did not solve it. In his desperation, the then president Mahama thought the solution lied in creating a new ministry of power to dedicate itself to solving dumsor. But that ministry only added to the cost of running that sector.



Since 2017 dumsor has not been part of the Ghanaian lexicon, which means somebody is doing something right and it will not be out of place to ask him to continue doing it.

Regarding education, my last child is in primary six and I want him to enjoy free SHS. The only party that has shown to have the will, the passion, and the competence to run the free SHS policy is the NPP.



As for the NDC even though they have indicated their intention to continue the policy and even extend it to cover the private schools, their posturing and body language do not suggest that they would. To the extent that they blame the falling standard of education on the free SHS policy, nobody should tell you what they will do to that policy if they come to power.



Based on what I have said so far, I'm now clear in my mind that I am going to vote for Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo and the NPP in the upcoming elections and I urge you to do the same.