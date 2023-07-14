IGP George Dampare should consider resigning from this dangerous Mafia-led NPP government

Dr. George Akuffo Dampare

The NPP administration hasn’t only demonstrated it is based on a foundation of lies and deception, but also, a violent, clandestine, and underworld government. That’s why they don’t care about shedding blood.

George Dampare, the Inspector General of Police, who often does the dirty jobs for the NPP government and Akufo-Addo, to the extent of protecting the president over a homicide he was implicated, has now become a target of a plot to remove from office because of free and fair elections at Assin North.



Ghana is progressively turning into a very dangerous country, but the worrying aspect of the problem is that high-ranking citizens of the country are also involved, carrying out covert operations for Akufo-Addo’s administration. Since the NPP came to office almost seven years ago, Ghanaians have never witnessed what has occurred in this country under any government.



However, I am not surprised, because a government built on the foundation of criminology, fails and breeds violence. Akufo-Addo likes money and violence but never puts in the effort to succeed. As I've already stated, Akufo-Addo used his father's influence negatively, therefore, he has no manners. What's also amusing about him is that when he is engaging in criminal activity, he believes himself to be very brilliant.



I can only ask God to pardon him since, if, even at his advanced age, he continues to engage in immorality, murder, falsehoods, and oppression out of a desire for dominance, his life may not turn out well. To the best of my knowledge, George Dampare has proven to be the best inspector general of police out of all of them, despite his flaws.



As it had happened with Hopeson Adorye, Kennedy Agyapong, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, and other NPP politicians, Akufo-Addo continues to use Dampare to carry out the dirty tasks, by which I mean, the covert activities, that the president relies on a few of the NPP politicians to carry out.

As usual, after using them, he turns against them and treats them like trash.



It is well known that Akufo Addo is a suspect in a murder investigation being handled by the Inspector General of Police. Hopeson Adorye has experienced his fair share of scandal, and Ken Agyapong is currently going through the same thing after quitting doing the president's dirty work because of his presidential ambitions.



He recently criticized the NPP government for being ungrateful and treated badly, despite his efforts and financial support, when he couldn't take it anymore. George Dampare, the Inspector General of Police, is now the next victim.



Thanks to his supervision of a peaceful, free, and fair election in Assin North, which led to the victory of Gyakye Quayson and because of this, an empire of deceitful top gurus in the NPP government is now plotting to have him removed from office so that they can easily rig the upcoming elections in 2024.



When someone accuses Mahama of being power-conscious but fails to recognize Akufo Addo’s desperation for power, it’s indeed ironic. The audio recording revealing the plot to remove the IGP has now gone viral, and regardless of what the state-sponsored, corrupt media may say about it, the truth is out. It sounds like a story, but it's true.

Akufo-Addo is not pleased that George Dampare did a good job in Assin North in ensuring that the country witnessed a peaceful, free, and fair election; unfortunately, they will experience depression and failure upon failure since they refuse to accept their rejection by the people and more importantly, if



Dampare is removed from office or not, the NPP will still lose the 2024 elections.



The worst mistake the NPP made as a political party was to trust someone like Akufo Addo and his relatives, notably the corrupt and incompetent finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta, who asked Ghanaians recently to sacrifice for his incompetence, widespread corruption, and embezzlement. Finally, this is not



the first article I have requested IGP Dampare to resign, I wish him the best but if he is a wise person, he shouldn’t wait too long to end up like Hopeson Adorye.