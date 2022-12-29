9
Menu
News

IGP Dampare leads police leadership to spend Christmas with Kufuor

Leadership Of Ghana Police Service Visits Kufuor 1 IGP Dampare with President John Kufuor

Thu, 29 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The leadership of the Ghana Police Service has celebrated 2022 Christmas with the former President of Ghana, John Agyekum Kufuor.

The police, who shared photos of their time with the former president on social media, stated that the visit was organized by a member of the Police Management Board (POMAB).

The group was led by the Inspector-General of Police, COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

According to the caption shared with the photos, the Ghana Police Service said the visit was also to allow it to celebrate the elderly statesman.

“Members of the Police Management Board (POMAB) led by the Inspector-General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare visited former President, His Excellency John Agyekum Kufour on Christmas eve to celebrate and honour him for his several years of dedicated service to the country,” the caption read.

In some of the photos, a number of the leaders of the police service are seen exchanging handshakes with President John Agyekum Kufuor.

See some of the photos below:

















AE/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
How 2022 proved Vice President Bawumia’s economic theories right
Hopeson Adorye's cryptic post after Bawumia's visit
Justin Kodua issues stern warning to Abronye over media rants
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Adiza Osman: The National Chief Imam’s wife details how she met him
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Related Articles: