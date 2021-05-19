Is Ghana’s energy sector corruption a proof of political and religious hypocrisy?

A lot of efforts are being made for a stable power supply

INTRODUCTION

Hypocrisy: “Stimulating qualities in false pretense of being holy or virtuous” (Moberg, 1987; Velarde, 2009; Erinosho, 2008) is found in most aspect of human life.



Surah Staff of the Holy Quran, on hypocrisy, says: “O ye who believe! Why do you say what you do not do? Most hateful is it in the sight of Allah that you say what you do not do” (Quran a., 62:2-3. 1924).



A fetish priest, Kwaku Bonsam, adds more meaning to hypocrisy, by exposing some hypocrite Pastors who go to his shrine (Aryee, 2019). For clarity, he said: “Majority of Ghanaians pastors are not from God but mention His name to cover their evil deeds”.



There is evidence of violence and targeted killing/oppression due to religious hypocrisy (Moberg, 1987) in the world’s history. It is not only a problem of our 21st Century’s world; it is an old re-emerging disease!



One of the major consequences of politicizing our power problems (Niriwa, 2021; Niriwa a., 2021) is corruption! Once we continue to politicize everything, then corruption and other societal problems, like murder (Asaah, 2021; Nartey, 2021) or armed robbery (Basu et al., 2008), will also continue to play with us like insects playing with flowers’ nectars. But, what is corruption?



What is corruption?



Corruption is defined as: “The abuse of public office for private gain – covers a wide range of behavior, from bribery to theft of public funds” (Bank. 2020).



In a research where both human beings and animals were used, it was revealed that corruption mostly goes with hypocrisy (Eldakar, 2018).



Another research also reveals in its findings that, hypocrisy has the ability to influence and affect how people or workers behave at work (Miao & Zhou, 2020; Fig. 1.).



But Ghana, like the world, is a nation dominated by Christians and Muslims (Misachi, 2017; Hacket & Mclendon, 2017; Hotez, 2016); the same can be seen in our political system.



Are the Evidence of Corruptions in our Energy Sector?



The two major political parties in Ghana have always accused each other of corruption scandals (Acheampong, 2020; Yen., 2016), especially during political campaigns or elections’ years!



These corruptions cast across all sectors of our economy, of which the energy sector is not an exception (Emmanuel (a), 2021; Emmanuel, 2018).



But, the relationship between sustainably reliable energy sector and economic growth (Victor, 2005) is an open secret that affects everyone.



Ghana’s energy problems over three (3) decades: “1982-1984, 1998-2000, 2006-2007” (Kumi a., 2020; Hausermann, 2018) and the recent ones (Mensah, 2021; Citinews. 2021).



Yet corruption in our energy sector is a known blame game that cannot be denied (Acheampong, 2020; Laary, 2015), though Ghana is dominated by Christians and Muslims (Factbook, 2020; IRFR, 2018; Misachi, 2017)!



But, both Holy Books – the Bible (Genesis, 6:11-12. 1611. KJV; 1Corinthians. 15:33-34. 1611. KJV), and Quran (as seen in Surah al-Baqarah (Quran b., 2:11. 1924) or (Alazzabi et al., 2020; Kamal, 2019)) preach against such conducts.



This makes such behaviors, excuse me to say, a case of hypocrisy as revealed by an Ambassador (Byte, 2019)! Whilst electricity crisis has been a major problem in the Ghana, “corruption” (Eldakar, 2018) is still politicized by both major political parties!



NPP, in a demonstration in 2015, alleged that the then Energy Minister has embezzled over Six Million Cedis on 38 luxury vehicles (Laary, 2015). Ghanaians are yet to know whether it is a mere allegation or a fact.



The most popular corruption allegations of the energy sector have been that of “The Ameri Novation Deal Scandal” (Duodu, 2019; Emmanuel (a), 2021) and the fraudulent “PDS Scandal” (Ghanaweb.com (b), 2018).



Both political parties are implicated in these corruption scandals! In the recent Ameri Deal Scandal, President Akufo-Addo himself is heard lamenting that he has been misled (Awuni a., 2018).



His claim in “The AMERI Novation Deal Scandal”, is met with mistrust as seen in (Theheraldghana. 2018; Breakingnewsgh.com. 2018). This is sign that Ghanaians are losing “Trust” (CDD-Ghana., 2013) in our governance, but it is very important.



This suspicion is confirmed when the Energy Ministry admits that the President is “Not Misled” as claimed (Ghana a., 2018). Yet, he fires the Energy Minister for misleading him (Shaban, 2018), adding that his government is going to investigate the deal (Acheampong, 2020; Ghanaweb.com (b), 2018). Ghanaians are yet to see or hear about this being investigated!



What makes the AMERI deal a very special issue of interest is that, the NPP whilst in opposition, claimed that it was a “Sendoff loot’ by the NDC government” at that time (Emmanuel, 2018).



Yet, the AMERI deal and PDS scandal were amongst the top ten corruption scandals of President Akufo-Addo listed by the NDC (Acheampong, 2020; Ghanaweb.com. 2020).



In the PDS Fraudulent Scandal, the NDC in a press conference revealed how Ghanaians have lost approximately US$2 billion to President Akufo-Addo’s “Family-and-friends” government (Acheampong, 2020; Ghanaweb.com. 2020).



The Former Deputy Power Minister even warns the government’s move before the PDS scandal (Jinapor, 2019; YouTube, 2019); yet most NPP members still try to equalize victimization with bizarre defenses, as exposed by (Tanko, 2019).



Other corruption-related cases that we must understand: The corruption mentality



Corruption is not only about collecting bribes or favoring others (Bank. 2020; World Bank, 2020; Chen, 2020) for personal gain(s); denying the truth is a mentality that also exposes one as corrupt. Corruption is mostly seen as normal amongst party members in Ghana but forbidden amongst opponents (Zoure a., 2019): this mentality of fighting corruption, is itself a problem that needs a solution. To understand this topic, let us use the following sub-topics.



Biblical Understanding of Corruption: In 1 Corinthians. (15:33-34. 1611. KJV); corruption is not only receiving or giving bribes, any sins and discriminatory behaviors or “manners” are also corruptions.



Genesis, (6:11-12. 1611. KJV) reveals that God decided to destroy the world because of violence and sins, as a world that was corrupt! Islam agrees with the above (Ahmed, 2018).



This means that though we might not have collected or given any bribes, our actions/inactions or mentality can be corrupted.



How the Politicization of NDC’s Energy Sector Achievements Exposes Corruption: The achievements in the energy sector during the NDC’s administration, especially between 2012 2016 (ECG a., 2018; Kusi, 2017; Eshun, & Amoako-Tuffour, 2016; ECG b., 2015; ECG. 2014), is the greatest of the 4th Republic.



The NDC inherited 1,935.00MW in 2009 and the time they left office in 2016, they have doubled that to 4,132.60MW (Jinapor a., 2018).



Cross-checking with the report of the Energy Commission of Ghana as of April 2016, they gave the figure for the total installation electricity generation by 31st December 2015 as “3,174MW” (ECG d., 2016). These are not just mere political claims; as can be seen from these reports (IRENA, 2020; ECG c., 2020; ECG a., 2018; IAEA. 2018; ECG d., 2016), and (VRA a., 2017; VRA b., 2016; VRA, 2015) how Ghana becomes energy sufficient (installed capacities).



Yet, these have always been politicized; though corruption can negatively affect the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goal (SDGs) in the country (Towah, 2019)! Government lost commitment to the energy sector when it is politicized with excuses (Nyabor a., 2017; Jinapor b. 2021). We are handed over with a: “Heavily indebted energy sector”, but Hon. John Jinapor responses that, the NDC have “paid almost all the various stakeholders”, in addition to paying 250 million to the banks in August 2016 (Nyabor a., 2017).



He also added that Former President Mahama has: “Bequeathed over 230 million Cedis in the ESLA account to President Akufo-Addo in 2017” (Jinapor b., 2021). The old ambition of Ghana to export electrical power to neighboring countries was one of the major priorities of the NDC since they were inaugurated into office in 2009 as confirms by (Jinapor a., 2018).



With respect to this NDC “Commissioned the development of a long-term energy policy” that can help Ghana to produce more electricity for her own use.



Her ability to sustainably exports electrical power to her sister nations were also strategically planned and strengthened, giving her these export potentials: “Burkina Faso 150MW by 2019; Mali 150MW by 2021; Togo and Benin 200MW by 2020” (Jinapor a., 2018).



But, it is revealed that: “A 20-megawatt solar plant” which has been completed in Gomoa West in the Central Region and commissioned two years ago during the regime of Former President Mahama, has been “Re-commissioned” by President Akufo-Addo as one of his achievement (Jinapor a., 2018).



He is further exposed for inaugurating “A 225KV transmission line” started by Former President Mahama for which funding has already been provided for, and claims that his government is the one that ended the energy crisis in Ghana and now exports electricity.



Energy Minister also claims likewise, adding that: “Failure to Buy Fuel Caused ‘Dumsor’ Under NDC” (Thefinderonline.com. 2018), through NDC’s efforts Atuabo gas processing plant is now there to give us fuel (Kasapa, 2018; Jinapor a., 2018; VRA b., 2016).



Over depending on the West Africa’s Gas Pipeline for irregular supply of fuel (Kumi a., 2020) is reduced or eliminated. Yet a writer still claims that President Akufo-Addo solved dumsor, but Former President Mahama did: “Absolutely nothing!” (Okoampa-Ahoofe, 2021), he even forgot stating that: “Mahama can only deliver Dumsor” (Okoampa-Ahoofe a., 2020).

Even our Vice President who initially claimed that Mahama did not prioritize “Dumsor” (Myjoyonline.com. 2015), later admitted it himself that he solved it but needs no “Credit for it” (Fullah, 2020). These behaviors, excuse me to say, are purely political mentality corruptions of the minds!



How Appointment and Resignation of Former Special Prosecutor Exposes Corruption: Our Dearest, His Excellency President Akufo-Addo, has visionary policies (NPP, 2016) which if bears fruits could have helped enrich and develop Ghana. However, excuse me to say, he shows a chameleonic commitment for fighting corruption.



He rather promotes it, like, in the case of “Agyapa Royalties deal” (Agbobli, 2020; Washman Addo, 2020; Nyabor, 2020) or other related crimes (Asaah, 2021; Nartey, 2021; Amoaku, 2021) through his actions or inactions!



The president asking the Former Special Prosecutor to insert the Finance Minister’s Report into his Corruption Assessment; and also, to hold on with assessing the deal for another week (Agbobli, 2020; Washman Addo, 2020), is a very clear case of “interference” (Adeladza, 2020); because even within just three days, sensitive information could vanish into thin air.



If he has no interest in the case, why asks him to stop doing his work for over a week and there were also threats on his life before (Agbobli, 2020; Zoure, 2019; Zoure a., 2019) and after resignation (Darko, 2021; Peace a., 2020; Amidu, 2020)? That behavior could be why the Former Special Prosecutor refers to him as: “Mother Serpent of Corruption” (Starr, 2020; Editor. 2020).



Attacks on the Former Special Prosecutor based his tribal background (Peace a., 2020) is something that our President who is tagged as a “Human Right Lawyer” or “Activist” (Asekabta, 2020; Mark-Oliver, 2011) should have come out openly to condemn, but he was silent like in the cases of most serious national issues (Asaah, 2021; Nartey, 2021; Amoaku, 2021).



I personally like Hon. Kennedy Agyapong because he sometimes speaks the truth on most national issues, but his description of the Former Special Prosecutor clearly shows that most politicians do not want someone who is open or just, and will call a spade a spade (Zoure a., 2019).



If the NPP party is not involved in any corruption, why was he worried that: “Amidu’s Appointment is a Looming Disaster! He will soon come after the very party that appointed him”? (Zoure a., 2019; Kusi a., 2018; Hammond, 2018).



Or, is the Office of the Special Prosecutor created only to haunt political opponents? After he resigned too, he was still trying to blackmail him with issues that are not true, that the person who he claimed gave him the information openly denied it; stating clearly that: “Kennedy Agyapong Lied” (Nartey a., 2020).



Again, his emphasis that Mr. Martin Amidu was a “Big trap” (Nartey a., 2020) against NPP all make it looks as if members of the NPP are exempted from being prosecuted for corruption.



Please, notice this: “Martin Amidu is a wounded lion who was going to turn his guns at us…” (Agyeman, 2020). He who dries nothing in the sun is not afraid when it is threatening to rain!



So, what has the NPP done that my Dearest Hon is so afraid of Mr. Martin Amidu?



These reactions against someone who is a bit neutral, make some patriots think that the president has now nominated someone that he can easily control or influence (Class, 2021); like in the case of the Electoral Commission (Kodo, 2020; Lartey, 2019; Owusu, 2018; Ankrah, 2018; Antwi, 2018).



How Current Dumsor Exposes Political Mentality Corruption: Both major political parties in the country are still politicizing this current energy problem! The current irregular electrical power supply is a reality (Citinews. 2021; Ghanaweb.com. c., 2021) especially in Kumasi (Nana, 2021) and some parts of the country, yet Ghanaians are told not to refer to it as “Dumsor” (Annang, 2021; GHRadio1. 2021; Peace, 2021).



This is where mentality corruption is clearly exposed! But, unlike previously, Ghanaians and government are warned before it arrives (Ayitey, 2021; Adogla-Bessa, 2021). It is wrong to play politics with our problem, insulting the intelligence of Ghanaians; they are justified to react to such insults as seen in (Tali, 2021).



When the light goes off and comes on again in a particularly government, it called “Dumsor”, why is the same light that is going off and coming on not “Dumsor”? So, “All ‘dumsor’ be ‘dumsor’; fix the problem” (Tali, 2021) is a genuine call. It is a clear case of political mentality corruption – to refer to it in another government as “Dumsor” and yet want a different name for it in your tenure.



If it were a different government that is in power the language would have been different as revealed by (RedolF, 2021; Ghanaweb.com (a). 2019; Laary, 2015)!



Using the above reactions, it is true that: “'If JM won 2020, it will be Nana came to end Dumsor, incompetent JM brought it back'” (RedolF, 2021; Celebritiesbuzz. 2021).



Most politicians even when they are guilty, incite most “ignorant” supporters to attack anyone who talks against such behavior(s) that put(s) everyone at risk.



This is the political mentality corruption that mostly turns the very corruption that we fight against, into general crimes like honor violence or killings (Niriwa a., 2021; Gibbs et al., 2019; Beller et al., 2019).



Example; Independent Power Producers (IPPs) were labeled as politically biased, because they demand that government pays their debts when it was also closer to elections (Ghana U., 2020; GhanaWeb, 2020).



Dumsor under NDC is a “Devil” introduced by their leader (Ghanaweb.com (a). 2019) where our President, then in opposition is seen in a demonstrating against it (Laary, 2015). Ghanaians are still deceived not to avoid for Former President Mahama In 2020, falsely tagging him as a dumsor President (CitinewsRoom. 2020). But it is obvious that he ended Dumsor with even excess electrical energy production (Larnyoh, 2020; Nana. 2019; Sarkodie, 2019).



Why does a writer (Okoampa-Ahoofe, 2021) still ignorantly attacks, insults, disrespects and tries to cover up the Former President’s wonderful delivery in the energy sector? He makes a blind comparison of this dumsor and the previous one: “The Dumsor of today does not compare anywhere near the Stygian darkness that reigned and palled the land for some four-and-half years under the watch of former President John Dramani Mahama, who preferred to criminally lavish our country’s fiscal resources on his platoons of mistresses, paramours and girlfriends” (Okoampa-Ahoofe, 2021).



Has he forgotten that this “Dumsor” is avoidable, using the patriotic achievements of the NDC led by the Former President that he lampooned?



What is worse, is his introduction of dirty tribal politics, describing him as: “The Gonja-born Mr. Mahama virulently and publicly loves to hate and shame the Asante for being wisely niggardly with their ballot” (Okoampa-Ahoofe, 2021).



How? What does that has to do with this dumsor? His expressions reveal a painful example of political mentality corruption! Else, why bring him into a problem that he has successfully solved, disrespecting him in such a manner?



Even in opposition, some “men of God” still try to accuse him of the current dumsor (Buzz, 2021)! President Akufo-Addo tries to tag him in this dumsor resulting in embarrassing reactions (BROADCASTGHANA. 2021). They should learn from Hon. Kennedy Agyapong who supports Ghana’s interest: “Fix the Country” (Ghsplash. 2021), instead of politicizes it.



No one is a strong NPP member than His Excellency Former President Kufour, but he mostly puts Mother Ghana First in issues of National Importance, like in this dumsor (Admin., 2021), we must all learn from his excellent politics or leadership. Hating, insulting and attacking those who criticize us, does not solve our problems!



The Special Prosecutor’s Office if allowed to function independently without any form of influence or political interference could have helped Ghana in the fight against corruption. This is because, it existence alone is a message to all public workers to be careful in their dealings since no one will like to humiliated and be prosecuted.



Ex-President J. J. Rawlings of blessed memory was advising NDC members, saying: “We’re Experts at Destroying Our Own” (Mubarik, 2018; Class b., 2018)! This advice reveals our mentality: a reality in Ghana’s politics that cannot be disputed! Instead of focusing on our problems, we rather waste our time and resources fighting our fellow citizens (Mubarik, 2018).



NDC did well by not over politicize this current problem, but it should have been seen as a national problem that we must all collectively seek for a lasting solution. Shifting blame in reaction to the behaviors of the government in power and their supporters as seen above, will not help Ghana.



So, comment like: “Akufo-Addo Destroying Mahama’s Legacy” (Aklorbortu, 2021; Starr a., 2021) is not necessary, but how can we solve the problem? So, the NDC has behaved very patriotic by reverting to not allow their minds to be politically corrupted, but give ten (10) recommendations (Jinapor b., 2021) that can help solve the problem.



Conclusion and recommendations or suggestions







Hypocrisy Is a Twin of Corruption



References



