The Late Queen Elizabeth II

It is no secret that the British monarchy has a long and complicated history with racism. For many Black Africans, the question of whether or not to mourn Queen Elizabeth's death is a difficult one.

On the one hand, she was the head of state of a country that has been responsible for centuries of colonialism and oppression against Black people. On the other hand, she was also a symbol of stability and tradition in a time when many African countries were going through tumultuous changes.



So what is the answer? Is it worth it for Black Africans to mourn Queen Elizabeth? There is no easy answer, but we can try to unpack some of the complexities involved in this question.



From the slave trade to colonialism, there are many reasons why black Africans might not feel inclined to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II. However, it is worth considering that she was a symbol of stability during her long reign, and her death may be a cause for reflection and mourning among some black Africans.

Here are some things to consider when making your decision about whether or not to mourn Queen Elizabeth II. First and foremost, it is important to remember that Queen Elizabeth II was a human being with thoughts, feelings, and emotions. She lived an extraordinary life full of privilege but also faced many challenges during her time on the throne.



It is only natural for people to feel sadness at her passing, regardless of their personal feelings towards her or the British monarchy. Secondly, while it is understandable that some black Africans might not want to celebrate the life of someone who represented an oppressive system, it is also worth noting that Queen Elizabeth II was widely respected around the world as a symbol of peace and stability.



In times like these, when there is so much uncertainty in the world, it can be comforting for people to remember someone who represented constancy. For many, she will be missed.