Asantehene, Lady Julia to attend coronation of King of Britain, Charles III

Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, will be attending the coronation of the King of Britain, King Charles III, and the Queen Consort.

A statement issued by the Chief of Staff of the Mahyia Palace, John Badu, indicated that the Asantehene will be attending the coronation which is slated for May 6, 2023, with his wife, Lady Julia.



It added that Otumfuo Osei Tutu and Lady Julia will meet the British monarch before the coronation on May 4 at Buckingham Palace and also attend the King’s official reception on May 5, 2023.



“His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, has been invited to attend the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty The Queen Consort in London on Saturday, May 6, 2023. He will be accompanied by Lady Julia.



“Otumfuo Asantehene and Lady Julia will join monarchs and global leaders from across the globe who will assemble at Westminster Abbey for what is expected to be a feast of pageantry marking the first coronation in over 70 years.



“Before the Coronation, Otumfuo Asantehene and Lady Julia will be received by King Charles in a private audience at Buckingham Palace on May 4, 2023. They will also attend the King's official reception for overseas guests on May 5, 2023,” the statement which was issued on April 28, 2023, read.



